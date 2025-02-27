Elon Musk and DOGE are using Slack, Salesforce CEO Benioff says

Elon Musk's DOGE is a Slack customer, Marc Benioff reveals

Salesforce CEO says partnership shows closeness to US government

Salesforce reports another successful financial quarter, with $10bn in quarterly revenues

The major recent cuts to the US government by Elon Musk's DOGE department are being co-ordinated using Slack, the CEO of parent company Salesforce has declared.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff confirmed DOGE is using the company's online collaboration platform to communicate and stay in touch.

“We have a lot to offer the government in terms of giving them opportunities to operate with more efficiency,” Benioff said in an interview held to mark the company's latest financial results. “The DOGE team is using Slack, which is very exciting.”

DOGE and Slack

Benioff, who said he is yet to meet Musk or President Trump, added DOGE offers a chance to “create a more automated and more efficient government over time.”

Salesforce has long been a significant software provider for the US government, with a recent report from the US Government Accountability Office claiming it is responsible for 8.70% of licences.

This is someway behind Microsoft, with 31.30%, but ahead of the likes of Oracle (6.96%), VMware (3.48%) and Cisco (3.48%).

Stephen Ehikian, currently acting administrator of the US General Services Administration, is a former Salesforce executive, and has said he will work closely with DOGE, suggesting further tie-ups could launch soon.

Benioff was speaking as Salesforce announced its results for Q4 2024 and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The company announced fourth quarter revenues of $10.0 billion, up 8% year on year, for a total FY25 revenues of $37.9 billion, up 9% year on year.

“We had an incredible quarter and year, with strong performance across all our key metrics, including the highest cash flow in our company’s history and more than $60 billion in RPO,” Benioff said in a press release accompanying the results.

“No company is better positioned than Salesforce to lead customers through the digital labor revolution. With our deeply unified platform, seamlessly integrating our Customer 360 apps, Data Cloud and Agentforce, we’re already delivering unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency and cost savings for thousands of companies.”

