Elon Musk and DOGE are using Slack, Salesforce CEO Benioff says
DOGE usage is "very exciting", says Benioff
- Elon Musk's DOGE is a Slack customer, Marc Benioff reveals
- Salesforce CEO says partnership shows closeness to US government
- Salesforce reports another successful financial quarter, with $10bn in quarterly revenues
The major recent cuts to the US government by Elon Musk's DOGE department are being co-ordinated using Slack, the CEO of parent company Salesforce has declared.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff confirmed DOGE is using the company's online collaboration platform to communicate and stay in touch.
“We have a lot to offer the government in terms of giving them opportunities to operate with more efficiency,” Benioff said in an interview held to mark the company's latest financial results. “The DOGE team is using Slack, which is very exciting.”
DOGE and Slack
Benioff, who said he is yet to meet Musk or President Trump, added DOGE offers a chance to “create a more automated and more efficient government over time.”
Salesforce has long been a significant software provider for the US government, with a recent report from the US Government Accountability Office claiming it is responsible for 8.70% of licences.
This is someway behind Microsoft, with 31.30%, but ahead of the likes of Oracle (6.96%), VMware (3.48%) and Cisco (3.48%).
Stephen Ehikian, currently acting administrator of the US General Services Administration, is a former Salesforce executive, and has said he will work closely with DOGE, suggesting further tie-ups could launch soon.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benioff was speaking as Salesforce announced its results for Q4 2024 and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.
The company announced fourth quarter revenues of $10.0 billion, up 8% year on year, for a total FY25 revenues of $37.9 billion, up 9% year on year.
“We had an incredible quarter and year, with strong performance across all our key metrics, including the highest cash flow in our company’s history and more than $60 billion in RPO,” Benioff said in a press release accompanying the results.
“No company is better positioned than Salesforce to lead customers through the digital labor revolution. With our deeply unified platform, seamlessly integrating our Customer 360 apps, Data Cloud and Agentforce, we’re already delivering unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency and cost savings for thousands of companies.”
Via Bloomberg
You might also like
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Fact vs. fiction: dissecting the improbability of a Zero-Day doomsday scenario
Should ransomware payments be illegal?