Disney is ditching Slack for Microsoft Teams following data breach

Disney is reportedly phasing out its use of Slack following a significant data breach, with plans to migrate over to Microsoft Teams for internal communications and collaboration.

The move comes after a July incident where hackers accessed Disney’s internal Slack archives to leak 1.1TB of sensitive information, exposing confidential company messages, project details and employee information.

According to an internal memo seen by Business Insider, the California-based media and entertainment company plans to transition to Teams by the end of Q2 2025.

Disney no longer trusts Slack after data leak

The move from Slack to Teams is being branded as one that addresses cybersecurity concerns following the July incident.

NullBulge, the hacktivist group responsible for the incident, reportedly breached 10,000 Slack channels that included internal communications and sensitive information like images, source code and credentials. The information dated back to 2019.

However, many staff are reportedly concerned that the move is also one designed to reduce ongoing costs. Many fear the transition could be filled with complexities, including the requirement for retraining and broken integrations.

Disney, together with other big corps, has been criticized for using centralized platforms that don’t offer end-to-end encryption.

Despite complaints from staff, Disney looks to be continuing with its plan to migrate to Teams, which is end-to-end encrypted.

Disney’s incident wasn’t the only high-profile Slack-based cyberattack to have happened recently – Uber, EA Games, Grand Theft Auto, X and Slack have all fallen subject to similar attacks, raising questions about the Salesforce-owned platform’s security measures.

TechRadar Pro has asked Disney, Slack and Microsoft to comment on the reports, but none of the companies immediately responded to us.