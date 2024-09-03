Grab a brand new 24-inch Dell monitor for less than £100 — and it even comes with a 3-year warranty

Finding the best monitor can greatly enhance productivity, entertainment, and overall comfort. The Dell 24 Monitor - S2425HS is a decent option for those seeking a balance between quality, design, and functionality.

Priced at just £96.75, the Dell S2425HS has impressive features, including high-definition visuals, built-in audio, ergonomic adjustability, and eco-friendly design. The monitor's combination of performance, aesthetics, and comfort makes it a compelling choice in its price range.

Dell S2425HS now £96.74 at Dell

A 23.8" Full HD (FHD) display delivering a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, wide viewing angles of 178° vertically and horizontally, and certified to ENERGY STAR 8.0 standards with Dell Display Manager’s PowerNap.

Why should you choose the Dell 24 Monitor S2425HS?

The Dell S2425HS features a 23.8" Full HD (FHD) display, delivering a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution ensuring it can handle various activities ranging from professional tasks to gaming and cinema. The panel uses In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, providing consistent colors and wide viewing angles of 178° both vertically and horizontally.

The monitor has a contrast ratio of 1500:1, coupled with a brightness level of 250 cd/m², the S2425HS offers good visibility even in well-lit rooms. This device also supports a palette of 16.7 million colors and 99% sRGB coverage, ensuring accurate color reproduction for professional photo editing and design work.

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell S2425HS certified as a 4-star monitor for eye comfort with several features aimed at reducing eye fatigue. It comes equipped with ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions to ≤35% without sacrificing color accuracy, and adds a flicker-free technology.

It also features an anti glare display coating with 3H hardness to minimize reflections and resist scratches. It has a pixel pitch of 0.2745 mm and a pixel density of 93 PPI, ensuring sharp images and text. The response time varies from 8 ms in normal mode to 4 ms in extreme mode, making it suitable for fast-paced gaming and video playback.

The device integrates dual 5W speakers to deliver an enhanced audio experience and also supports six preset audio profiles including Standard, Movie, Game, Music, Voice, and a customizable profile, allowing users to tailor the audio settings to their specific needs.

The monitor is built using sustainable materials, including 85% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% recycled aluminum. Additionally, it incorporates closed-loop ITE-derived plastic and at least 20% recycled glass. These materials help conserve natural resources and reduce environmental footprint, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly electronics.

Looking for something bigger?

Dell S2725HS now £119.24 at Dell

A FHD 27" screen with 100Hz refresh rate, 82 PPI, 16.7 million colors and 4 Star TUV eye comfort rating. Rest assured with a 3-Year Advanced Exchange Service and Premium Panel Exchange.

A viable alternative to the Dell 24 Monitor - S2425HS is the Dell 27 Monitor S2725HS which is selling for £119.25 (incl. VAT). The S2725HS features a slightly larger 27 in screen as well as all of the goodies of its 24" variant.

Both devices offer a 3-year Advanced Exchange Service including a Premium Panel Exchange, which guarantees a free panel replacement even if only one bright pixel is found.