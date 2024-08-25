New enterprise class NVMe SSD is the perfect internal boot drive for high-volume servers — This Gen 4x4 PCIe interface with 112-layer 3D TLC NAND SSD even has hardware-based power loss protection

Kingston Digital has announced its latest data center SSD, which it says can utilize the latest Gen 4x4 PCIe interface, paired with 112-layer 3D TLC NAND.

The DC2000B offers low latency and IOPS consistency, which are critical for high-duty cycle workloads. This combination ensures the SSD delivers top-tier performance, making it ideal for internal server boot drive applications.

This high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD works as an internal boot drive for high-volume rack-mount servers.

On-board power loss protection

(Image credit: Kingston Digital)

The DC2000B SSD comes with an onboard hardware-based power loss protection (PLP) not commonly found on M.2 SSDs. PLP reduces the possibility of data loss or corruption due to unexpected power outages.

It also features an integrated aluminum heatsink that helps ensure broad thermal compatibility across a wide variety of system designs. This heat management system allows the device to maintain optimal performance levels even under heavy workloads.

The DC2000B SSDs are designed to operate in a wide range of temperatures. When in storage, it can handle from -40°C to 85°C but when in operation, it can take from 0°C to 70°C.

The SSD utilizes 3D TLC NAND technology and it is available in three capacities: 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB. The sequential read and write speeds of this device vary depending on the storage size.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Kingston Digital)

The 240GB model offers read speeds of up to 4500 MB/s and write speeds of 400 MB/s, while the 480GB version ramps up to 7000 MB/s for reads and 800 MB/s for writes. The largest capacity, 960GB, matches the 480GB in read speeds at 7000 MB/s but improves the write speed to 1300 MB/s.

In terms of steady-state 4K read and write IOPS, the 240GB model provides 260,000 read IOPS and 18,000 write IOPS. The 480GB version enhances this with 530,000 read IOPS and 32,000 write IOPS, while the 960GB variant delivers 540,000 read IOPS and 47,000 write IOPS, showcasing its ability to handle demanding workloads with ease.

These devices are compact with dimensions of 80 mm x 22 mm x 8.3 mm, and weigh in at 9g for the 240GB model, 10g for the 480GB model, and 11g for the 960GB model. These SSDs are also built to withstand significant vibration, with a non-operating tolerance of 20G Peak across a frequency range of 10 to 2000Hz.

Kingston's DC2000B SSD comes with an endurance rating of 0.4 DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) over five years for all capacity options. Furthermore, it includes Enterprise SMART tools which permit the tracking of parameters such as usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, and temperature.

(Image credit: Kingston Digital)

The durability and longevity of this device are reflected in its Total Bytes Written (TBW) values. The 240GB model is rated for 175 TBW, the 480GB version for 350 TBW, and the 960GB variant for 700 TBW, ensuring reliable performance even under heavy usage.

The SSDs also exhibit low latency, with read latencies averaging 70µs across all capacities. Write latencies are optimized as well, with the 240GB model at 53µs, the 480GB at 29µs, and the 960GB at just 20µs.

In terms of power consumption, the 240GB model averages 2.97W during read operations and 4.02W during write operations, with peak consumption slightly higher. The 480GB model consumes an average of 3.22W for reading and 5.60W for writing, while the 960GB version uses 3.26W for reading and 7.36W for writing.

The DC2000B has a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) rating of 2 million hours, indicating a long lifespan under typical usage conditions. To top it off, Kingston offers a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.

Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA said “Whitebox server makers and Tier 1 server OEMs continue to equip their latest generation servers with M.2 sockets for boot purposes as well as internal data caching…DC2000B was designed to deliver the necessary performance and write endurance to handle a variety of high-duty cycle server workloads. Bringing the boot drives internal to the server preserves the valuable front-loading drive bays for data storage.”

The DC2000B is available from Kingston in the UK, with the 240GB version at £104.40, 480GB at £134.40 and 960GB at £195.60. In the US the DC2000B is available through B2B and government resellers.