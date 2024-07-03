Early Prime Day monitor deals are now live — grab a touchscreen display from only $39.99

There’s just a few days before Prime Day lands on us all but if you want to go ahead and avoid the dreaded out of stock sign, then check out these monitor deals that I’ve compiled earlier today. Amazon partners are offering deals on computer displays, touchscreen, display panels, and more, fantastic if you’re looking for one.

The best-selling monitor at Amazon right now is the MNN 15.6-inch USB monitor ($67.98 at Amazon) . It has a full HD resolution and can be used with most laptops, PC, phones or Mac with the appropriate adaptor and comes with a nice smart cover that doubles as a stand. There are plenty on offer should you choose a large monitor for less than $100 , a 5K screen , a super bright panel or an affordable ultrawide display .

Yes, better deals can appear the nearer you get to Prime day but you can always buy now and return the item within 30 days (or blag a discount via the online customer chat) if the price of your purchase falls between now and Amazon Prime Day. One of the perks of Amazon (and Amazon Prime). Oh and before I forget, do check our regularly update, dedicated Amazon Prime Day deal page.

Prices are correct at the time of writing.

Early Prime Day monitor deals

ZSCMalls 4K 14.5” portable monitor: Was $169.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The ZCSMalls is a stunning 4K portable display that will offer great visual experiences with an affordable price tag. Combining HDR technology with a high brightness level of 400cd/m^2, support for FreeSync and a bundled stand cover, it can be used with a wide range of products.

Sceptre 27” 4K LED monitor: now $169.97 @ Amazon

Want something bigger than the 4K monitor above? Then check this Spectre model. It has four input connectors including a rare DVI one, two speakers, a 350 nits brightness level thanks partly to its IPS technology and a rather attractive design.

LG 5K 27” monitor: Was $1299.95 now $1099 @ Amazon

This is a great alternative to Apple’s far more expensive Studio monitor. The LG Ultrafine can display more than 10 million pixel, integrates seamlessly with the Mac ecosystem, boasts superior brightness (500 nits) and even comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port.

Samsung curved 32” PC screen: Was $239 now $147 @ Amazon

A huge 32-inch curved monitor from a popular brand at this price is a bargain for sure. With AMD Radeon Freesync to reduce image tear and stutter, this is a screen that is equally at ease at home or in an office. I love that you can put one (or two) on a stand for better visibility.

InnoCN 28” square panel: now $399.99 @ Amazon

A square monitor is a good fit for a tight space or a small desk. InnoCN devised the 28C1Q for that use case; I love the overall design with a webcam on top and a pair of speakers, perfect for video conferencing without the hassle. Bonus points for adding a USB adaptor to it.

Intehill 15.6” full HD portable monitor: now $59.99 @ Amazon

This USB monitor has a three year warranty, an unbeatable price and a protective cover that can act as a kickstand. I like the dual speaker setup, the pen hole design (for a quick stand hack) as well as the narrow 5mm bezel and the presence of a VESA mount.

Allied Expanse 27” computer display: now $69.99 @ Amazon

You can’t beat this monitor on price per inch. The Allied Expanse monitor has a super high contrast ratio, can be wall mounted and has a 2-year warranty. Best of all, it has a huge 27-inch diagonal size, which makes it perfect as a small monitor for CCTV or even streaming.

Jun-Electron 7” touchscreen: now $39.99 @ Amazon

This high-resolution display is perfect for mini PCs, gaming consoles, single board computers or DIY projects. It is touch capable, supporting pinch to zoom, has an audio port and even comes with a PU leather protective cover that doubles as a stand.