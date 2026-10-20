This is an odd one - and I don't know how long it'll last, but right now you can get the Dell Pro Max Tower T2 workstation with Blackwell GPU for $15,149 at Dell.

Now, it's an excellent desktop - we scored it 4.5 stars in our review and found it ideal for pure, uncompromising performance in intensive workflows. But the reason it's so strange to me is because the Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell 6000 graphics card alone is priced at $16,400 at EmpoweredPC (and $26,900 at Newegg).

So you're effectively buying the card cheaper than anywhere I can find, and getting a free desktop PC on top.

• Best for: Enterprise professionals, AI researchers, and creative studio engineers.

• What we like: I still can't get over the cost of this machine relative to the price of a standalone Blackwell 6000 GPU. As ever with Dell machines we've tested, it's hugely upgradeable and configurable for just about any demanding workload.

• What to know: Most business professionals won't need Blackwell graphics - this is best for those who want to run complex tasks direct from the desktop.

Today's best Dell PC deal

Dell Pro Max Tower T2 Desktop: $15,149 at Dell Like most Dell PCs, the Pro Max T2 is available in a range of configurations. This is the cheapest one with the Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell 6000 GPU, running Windows 11 Pro on an Intel Core Ultra 5 235 CPU, 8GB DDR5, and 256GB SSD. But you can spec the machine to fit any workload.

Why we recommend it

Scoring 4.5 stars in our review, and awarded a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge, the Dell Pro Max T2 impressed us as we ran it alongside engineers working with large data warehouses, AI, 3D modeling, 4K and 6K video editing, and large-scale visual events. The workstation never missed a beat. We called it "a beast of a machine for professionals who need uncompromising power in engineering, AI, and all-around business performance, and who want a machine that is capable today and upgradable for the future."

For more top-performing PCs, we've tested out the best business computers.

Price context & historical value

The price for the workstation with this GPU is about what I'd expect in today's market. The real value is getting that Blackwell 6000 graphics card for less than you can buy it on its own.

I've listed the cheapest Blackwell config here. However, for truly demanding tasks, I'd recommend bumping up the memory to 32GB - although you can go as high as 128GB, and potentially increasing storage from the base 256GB (Dell sells configurations up to 4TB).

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell Pro Max T2 if...

You want a high-performance workstation desktop for complicated workloads, AI, or production-grade creative projects.

❌ Skip the Dell Pro Max T2 if...

You need a business PC for largely administrative or general content creation tasks. You could spec out the Pro Max T2 for that, but personally, I rate the highly configurable Dell Tower Plus (EBT2250).