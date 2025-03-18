Dealing with the issue of CISO stress

CISOs face growing pressure, expanding roles, and rising stress levels

Across Europe the role of the CISO has become increasingly demanding in recent years, as the scope of the role has expanded to include more C-level interactions, more direct alignment with broader business strategy, and as cybersecurity threats and technical environments have become bigger and more complex. CISOs oversee teams that are on the front lines of a constant battle against evolving attack vectors, and the CISO themselves often have quite a high seat at the business table.

The pressure to maintain airtight security while navigating complex regulations and internal business priorities is taking a toll. According to a recent survey 35% of UK CISOs experience regular stress and overwork, highlighting a growing crisis that threatens not only individual well-being, but also the security posture of businesses. Can businesses effectively protect themselves from cyber threats when the leaders responsible for their security are stressed out?

James Hodge

Chief Strategic Advisor for Splunk EMEA.

Business Impact of Burnout

The challenge security teams face is compounded by an increasingly complex threat landscape. Beyond traditional (but still incredibly prevalent and effective) threats such as phishing and malware; teams are facing sophisticated ransomware attacks that can cripple entire organizations, extortion, supply chain attacks that exploit vulnerabilities in third-party software, and possibly (in the coming years) AI-powered attacks (though the jury’s still out on that one).

This isn't just an issue of retention: burnout on the security team can translate into increased vulnerability to cyberattacks. Exhausted security professionals can be more prone to make mistakes, miss critical alerts, and struggle to implement effective security strategies. In fact, companies with burned-out security teams are more likely to experience a data breach, with the average cost of such breaches now exceeding millions.

Additionally, high CISO turnover due to burnout exacerbates the existing cybersecurity skills shortage, making it even harder for organizations to build and maintain strong security teams. Replacing a CISO represents a significant investment, not to mention the prospect of disruption and loss of in-house knowledge.

A Reactive vs. Proactive Approach

CISO burnout threatens to prevent security leaders from focusing on strategic initiatives, such as building a robust security culture or implementing proactive threat-detecting programs. When CISOs are constantly putting out fires, they don't have time to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that aligns with business goals. This inability to strategically plan and implement can hinder innovation and growth, as businesses become hesitant to adopt new technologies or expand into new markets due to security concerns.

A Multi-Pronged Approach

So, what can businesses do to address the issue of CISO stress (and, for that matter, stress within the wider security team)? There's no silver bullet, but a multi-pronged approach is key. I would recommend:

1. Cultivating a culture of cybersecurity awareness: Cybersecurity needs to be recognized as a core business imperative, not just an IT issue. CISOs need direct and meaningful engagement with boards to ensure security priorities align with business objectives. This requires a cultural shift that empowers CISOs to effectively communicate the risks and needs of their teams.

2. Realistic resource allocation: Boards need to provide adequate funding and resources for cybersecurity teams. This includes not only financial investment in technology and personnel but also realistic expectations regarding workload and responsibilities. CISOs cannot be expected to be on-call 24/7. Organizations should create structured downtime policies and distribute security responsibilities more effectively.

3. Prioritizing work-life balance: Promoting work-life balance for CISOs and their teams is crucial. This includes encouraging mandatory vacation time, offering flexible work arrangements where possible, and providing access to mental health resources and support programs. A healthy and rested security team is a more effective security team.

4. Technology that enables, rather than overloads: AI and automation have the potential to ease the workload, but they should be implemented strategically. The focus should be on tools that reduce noise and improve efficiency, not add to the existing overload. Adopting the right technology can free up CISOs and their teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

5. Investing in wellbeing programs: Investing in mental health, exercise, and broader wellness initiatives, including peer support networks, and leadership coaching for cybersecurity professionals is not just about retention - it's about ensuring that cybersecurity teams can function at their best. These programs demonstrate a commitment to employee well-being, helping CISOs and their teams manage stress and burnout.

The Future of Cybersecurity Leadership

If businesses continue to push CISOs while offering insufficient support, they risk not only losing key talent but also compromising their own security resilience. Without a concerted effort to create a sustainable working environment, businesses will continue to face high turnover rates, increased security risks, and ultimately, a weakened ability to protect their assets. Now is the time for corporate leaders to take meaningful action before more CISOs succumb to the pressures of an already demanding profession.

