Creating enterprise trust in AI

Due to intense market competition, organizations need to innovate faster, and teams are under pressure to deliver secure software quickly in response to market changes. However, they must adopt AI tools with security and privacy guardrails in place. Leaders must chart clear yet flexible paths forward and communicate rationales and roadmaps throughout their organizations.

In this Q&A, I answer some of the most common questions I receive from leaders looking to integrate AI into their workflows.

Michel Isnard Social Links Navigation VP of EMEA, GitLab.

1. Where are we in the AI hype cycle?

The initial hype around AI has peaked, and organizations are now shifting their focus from AI’s potential to its practical implementation. Companies need to strategically integrate AI into their software development operations to reap tangible business benefits, which necessitates re-evaluating developer productivity metrics.

Traditional measures like lines of code or task completion fail to capture the nuances of modern software development, particularly in the context of AI. To accurately assess developer impact, organizations must prioritize metrics that evaluate problem-solving skills, teamwork, and innovation, which are essential for driving AI-powered business outcomes.

2. How can measuring developer productivity help the C-suite trust that their investments in AI will pay off?

Redefining developer productivity metrics is essential for building trust in AI initiatives. Traditional measures, like lines of code written or tasks completed, often overlook the broader impact of developers' work. By incorporating factors such as team collaboration, problem-solving skills, and the quality of outcomes, C-suite executives can better understand how AI tools and technologies contribute to business success.

This holistic approach can help executives:

Justify AI investments by demonstrating its tangible benefits, such as how it empowers developers to work more efficiently and effectively.

Optimize resource allocation by identifying areas where AI can have the greatest impact.

Foster a data-driven culture where measurable outcomes and KPIs inform decision-making.

By adopting a more comprehensive approach to measuring developer productivity, C-suite executives can build a strong foundation of trust in AI and position their organizations for long-term success.

3. How can organizations implement AI for long-term success?

Implementing AI isn’t like flipping a light switch. Development teams need a trial-and-error period to determine how AI and other tools mesh with individual workflows. There could be a short-term productivity decline before the organization realizes long-term gains—and leadership should prepare for that.

Developer teams should start by identifying low-risk areas where AI can provide benefits and then gradually expand AI adoption as they learn more about its effectiveness and limitations. The road to improving software development involves regularly evaluating and adjusting the performance of AI tools and algorithms to ensure they provide the intended benefits.

Leadership should also emphasize transparency and accountability throughout these cycles of development and iteration. This way, all stakeholders understand the usage of AI tools, the data sources and models they rely on, and any potential biases or limitations associated with their use.

4. How can organizations approach AI responsibly?

The newfound power of AI in software development comes with immense responsibility. Organizations that fail to leverage AI risk falling behind their competitors. However, rushing into AI implementation without careful consideration can lead to serious consequences, including security vulnerabilities, customer attrition, and reputational damage.

Leadership must cultivate an environment where strategic AI discussions are the norm. To facilitate this, organizations should establish an AI Steering Committee, uniting legal, security, and engineering leaders. This committee will develop a framework for AI adoption that prioritizes privacy, security, and legal compliance, ensuring that developers and others understand the consequences of misuse. By fostering an open dialogue and setting clear expectations, the committee can ensure that AI initiatives align with organizational goals and regulatory requirements, while upholding accountability for responsible AI usage. These guidelines are not just about compliance; they can secure a company’s future in a competitive market.

5. Are there lessons from the past we can apply to the AI revolution to help guide us?

The shift to the cloud taught us to balance caution and optimism. AI will not simply change how we code, write, and communicate—it will change everything.

With AI, we can prepare for a disruptive force similar to that we experienced with the cloud. It will allow upskilling opportunities for those in traditionally highly skilled roles to accelerate their careers by applying their existing skills in new ways, just as the cloud did for IT.

The current opportunity for AI leaders reflects the cloud era at a similar stage. Heads of Cloud served an important purpose at the time: they helped businesses understand a new framework, evangelized the benefits of cloud computing, established clear guardrails surrounding its adoption, and introduced new innovative concepts like infrastructure as code and GitOps.

We are seeing such leaders emerge again: Chief AI Officers, AI Evangelists, CEOs of AI, and so on. They will all champion AI’s possibilities while ensuring their companies adopt it responsibly.

6. Is the role of the Chief AI Officer here to stay?

The Chief AI Officer (CAIO) role is a good investment for companies today, but the title likely won’t be around for long. As AI technology matures and becomes standard across businesses, CIOs and CTOs will eventually be responsible for their organizations' AI strategies, just as they are for cloud strategies.

The rapid rise in generative AI over the last couple of years has created many unknowns for organizations and raised questions about trust. With the technology still nascent, rolling out a sound AI strategy takes a dedicated and experienced leader. The CAIO should stay informed of developments in AI regulations and use.

AI offers tremendous benefits, but success requires a holistic and strategic approach that builds trust in AI throughout the business. Organizations can reap its benefits by thoughtfully and strategically identifying priority areas to incorporate AI without creating vulnerabilities, compliance issues, or eroding trust with customers, partners, investors, and other stakeholders.

