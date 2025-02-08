Could this be the world's smallest ultra short throw projector? Lilliputian Acer projector weighs only 740g and projects 100-inch pictures
Projects 100-inch images from just a few centimeters away
- Acer PD1520Us offers 30,000 hours of lifespan for business and entertainment needs
- Supports full HD 1080p resolution and 4K compatibility
- The LED light source eliminates warm-up times, offering instant on/off functionality
Acer has unveiled PD1520Us, a compact ultra-short throw (UST) projector, tipping the scales at just 740 grams, making it potentially the smallest of its kind.
Though compact, the PD1520Us can project 100-inch images from just a few centimeters away. It's also mercury-free, making it a strong, environmentally-friendly alternative choice for a business projector, especially as UST adoption continues to gather momentum among businesses.
It also delivers full HD 1080p resolution with 4K compatibility and boasts a 30,000-hour lifespan. It features autofocus and auto 2D keystone correction, ensuring sharp, distortion-free images. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and support for iOS and screen mirroring.
Instant use and eco-friendly functionality
This UST projector eliminates the need for warm-up or cooling periods by being powered by an LED light source, offering instant on/off functionality.
For added convenience, Acer offers a 5200mAh battery kit, providing up to two hours of portable operation. The projector also integrates a smart platform, allowing users to install apps and access a wide range of content directly.
Priced at €699, the PD1520Us will hit EMEA markets in March 2025, with optional add-ons like the €99 battery kit and a €199 interactive module.
In case you missed it, CES 2025 saw a raft of UST projector announcements, including JMGO's O2S Ultra, which is also vying for the title of the world's smallest UST projector.
