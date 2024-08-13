Interview: How businesses saw the light on UST projectors

Some things just take time. While consumers have been bingeing on UST (ultra-short throw) projectors for some time now, the business community has been slower to adopt the technology.

However, finally we're seeing UST devices ranking among the best business projectors on the market. But what's driving that change, and why is the B2B market finally shifting to embrace the technology?

We spoke with Tan May Lin, Regional Director of Printer and Visual Products and Regional Director of Brand and Communications at Epson Southeast Asia, to find the answers.

UST projectors nearly a decade ago and have made a splash in the consumer market. Why has it taken so long for them to make a similar impact on the corporate/B2B one?

It's actually interesting to note that the adoption of ultra-short throw (UST) projectors in corporate and educational settings preceded their entrance into the home segment. For instance, some schools in Southeast Asia have been utilising UST projectors in classrooms due to their ability to project large images from a short distance, making them ideal for interactive and collaborative learning environments.

UST projectors were also adopted early on in the corporate sector, particularly in meeting rooms and small office spaces where space optimisation and versatility are crucial. These projectors offer significant advantages in terms of installation flexibility and reduced shadow interference, which are key benefits in professional settings.

With economic pressures now squeezing corporate budgets, businesses now more than ever, are exploring sustainable cost-cutting measures, most notably, reducing physical workspaces. With the advent of hybrid work that is hyper-reliant on technology for collaboration, downsized office spaces and a challenging macroeconomic environment, UST projectors, which project large images from a short distance, are perfectly aligned with these new business requirements.

Within the consumer market, advancements in streaming compatibility and the growing trend of creating home theatre setups have further accelerated their adoption in households. There has been an increased demand for home entertainment solutions that offer big-screen experiences without requiring extensive space.

What makes UST technology so interesting when it comes to business projectors? What's their USP?

The UST projector is designed to project a large screen size at a very close distance. Using our recent Extreme Short Throw Projector (EB-810E/815E) as example, it requires less than a 10cm gap between the screen/wall and projector to showcase a 100" display. For small meeting rooms, the short distance between the screen and projector allows the projector to be flushed against the wall or built into carpentry during the interior design process, creating a sleek and modern look.

This eliminates the need for large distances between the projector and the screen. As a result of this close proximity, there are fewer shadows, glares, or interruptions to the projected image. This essentially challenges the “conventional” perception of projectors, which is that they must be placed far away from the screen/wall.

In addition, interactive UST projectors offer dynamic features such as wireless connectivity, interactive touch capabilities and multi-location interactivity, making collaboration much more seamless and truly hybrid.

Are there any business use cases where you would NOT recommend using a UST projector?

While UST projectors are highly versatile, there are certain scenarios where they might not be the best fit.

For instance, in environments with display size of more than 150” or with high ambient light, such as outdoor settings or rooms with large windows that cannot be darkened, UST projectors might struggle to maintain image visibility and quality. In these cases, standard projectors with enhanced brightness capabilities would be a better recommendation.

For such high-demand environments, Epson's high-brightness projectors are a viable alternative. These projectors offer high brightness levels, reaching up to 30,000 lumens, and are designed to perform exceptionally well in large venues and public spaces.

A prime example would be the tailored usage of the Epson EB-PU2216B projectors in Sentosa, Singapore’s ‘Wings of Time’ show. This outdoor multi-sensory night show leverages Epson’s cutting-edge 3LCD technology with 4K enhancement and delivers vivid, accurate, detailed and bright images in various versatile environments. The projectors' ability to work in tandem with lasers, water features and pyrotechnics ensures an immersive audience experience.

How do you see the UST technology in the business projector market evolve over the next few years?

I am optimistic for the future of UST technology. In fact, the global UST projector market size was approximately US$1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach approximately US$18 million in 2031, at a compound annual growth rate of 27% .

The increasing demand for space-saving solutions and high-quality image projections for both businesses and consumers will continue to fuel its demand within public spaces, corporate offices, retail stores, home theatres and educational institutions.

And with further technological updates to come in time, I am confident that UST projectors will be widely viewed as the Swiss army knife of indoor projection technologies.

What, according to you, are the main differences between a business projector and one geared towards the consumer market?

The primary difference between business projectors and consumer projectors revolves around their intended use and the features they prioritise. Business projectors are engineered for reliability, versatility and connectivity. They often include features such as higher brightness levels to counteract harsher ambient light in various meeting environments. This ensures that room lights do not have to be dimmed to see the bright and clear projected images, allowing meeting participants to concentrate better and improve productivity. These projectors also offer multiple input options for compatibility with a range of devices and are enhancing their advanced networking capabilities for seamless integration into corporate IT infrastructures.

In contrast, consumer projectors focus on delivering an immersive viewing experience, often positioning themselves to replace televisions, with features tailored for home entertainment. There are now projectors for gaming, ceiling projection and all-in-one functions such as speakers and smart casting with a larger-than-life projection size to meet a multitude of consumer needs. For instance, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800B comes with an Android TV operating system and built-in Chromecast, along with a simple-to-use remote including voice search via Google Assistant, making it easier to search and stream video content. In addition, the built-in 2.1-audio system by Yamaha delivers powerful sounds.



Consumer projectors also prioritise quieter operations and more compact designs that blend seamlessly into home decor. The EH-LS800B is a prime example – it is the world’s shortest ultra short-throw home projector and is able to project 100” screen size at just 9.8cm away from the wall to the back of the projector. This means it can sit beautifully on normal audio video cabinets while displaying a sharp picture. It provides users with a big-screen experience that promises immersion in the comfort of their homes.

