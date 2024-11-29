Could Britain’s productivity be unlocked by reimagining workplace technology?

UK productivity has suffered in recent years, often described as ailing or in crisis, and the Labour government has made improving productivity levels central to its new agenda. The consequences of ‘ailing’ productivity for the UK is far-reaching, from lower wages, to job losses and reduced economic growth. All of which are placing a strain on businesses, individuals and communities alike.

The productivity puzzle is further complicated by the lingering impact of the seismic shifts the world of work went through during the pandemic. Recent trends have seen a desire for flexibility battle with corporate mandates on returning to the office. Amazon’s recent shift to a full time office mandate was met with uproar from employees, but bosses remain insistent that this is the best move for the business. And, they aren’t alone, in the UK, the finance industry is rumored to be eyeing a full time return to the office. Such mandates have sparked all sorts of criticism about employee morale and productivity.

The problem is clearly a complex one, but its solution is hardly likely to lie in employee effort alone. In fact, the key may potentially lie in an expected place - it may sit in the technology we all use everyday.

Norma Løvhaugen Social Links Navigation Head of Product, Strategy and Design at Neat.

It can happen from anywhere

There is plenty of evidence that when done right, hybrid working doesn’t impact business productivity. In fact, many of the trends out there suggest that it is when technology fails employees that they feel disconnected, unmotivated, and unproductive.

This is hardly surprising when 93% of communication is nonverbal, from body language to facial expressions and tone of voice, we absorb a multitude of external signals every day that lead to deeper relationships, collaboration and improving overall productivity.

For businesses, it is effective use of technology that can help the divide between home and the office to disappear. Video conferencing solutions allow that allow all team members to be equally seen and heard, can help build a sense of connection and collaboration, even when team members are physically separated.

The AI behind the connection

Consider for a moment, the frequency of your meetings nowadays where the split between home and office can often leave remote participants relegated to a few tiny pixels on a screen, unable to participate in the in-room dynamics.

AI-powered framing tech solves this issue by automatically framing everyone in the space, brining them up close so that remote participants can see and understand everything that’s going on. It’s a minor change, but one that can transform morale and engagement.

It’s not just what you see, but what you hear too. Advanced audio technology is vital for establishing a focused and productive meeting atmosphere. Background noise is a common challenge in remote working, disrupting communication and distracting others. By filtering out unwelcome sounds, AI-driven noise cancellation enhances audio clarity, thereby boosting engagement, contributions, and, naturally, productivity.

Additionally, audio technology that resolves 'double talk' issues—allowing multiple speakers to be heard clearly during dynamic discussions—is crucial for supporting productivity in hybrid meetings.

Reimagining the workplace

Embracing a technologically advanced and truly hybrid approach to work can be the real different between a productive and unproductive team. These days, a traditional office spaces are increasingly seen as barriers to productivity. To thrive in this new era, organizations must embrace innovative approaches to work design and technology.

Philip Ross, a leading expert on workplace transformation, argues that we need to "unwork" our current practices. By questioning outdated assumptions and habits, we can create more flexible, efficient, and fulfilling work environments.

Technology, when used strategically, can be a powerful tool for boosting productivity. AI, automation, and collaboration tools can streamline tasks, enhance communication, and create a sense of community. However, it's essential to remember that technology is not a silver bullet. The human element remains crucial - business should see the two as intertwined not mutually exclusive.

A future of human-centric technology

A truly productive workplace is one where employees feel valued, engaged, and empowered. By prioritizing human-centric design and investing in innovative office technology, employers can create a future where productivity and wellbeing thrive.

To achieve this vision, businesses must adopt a holistic approach to workplace transformation. This involves not only investing in technology but also encouraging a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. By embracing the power of technology and human ingenuity, the UK can unlock its full potential and emerge as a global leader in productivity.

Building a competitive edge

People need to feel connected in order to do their best work. They like to feel confident in meetings and want authentic ways of communicating with each other. They want to add value; to be seen and heard.

This feeling of connection – boosted by technology that is inclusive of everyone in hybrid and office settings – will inspire a new age of productivity in businesses. And who knows, with the right investment in people through technology, we might be able to solve this productivity puzzle once and for all.

