Could AI be the key to solving our productivity woes? A personal assistant could solve many issues

Samsung study finds British consumers are overwhelmed by to-do lists and admin work

28% of us think an AI personal assistant would take the pressure off

Half of all adults believe AI will save them considerable time by 2030

Samsung has revealed two in five Brits now struggle to manage their daily tasks as the boundaries between personal and work become increasingly blurred, accentuated by the continued preference for hybrid working.

However, as productivity gets threatened, consumers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to get their jobs done – half (49%) of UK adults, and two-thirds (60%) of Gen Z, believe that AI will save them time on their day-to-day tasks by 2030.

Be it at work or home, administrative work is proving to be the root of the problem, which is exactly where Samsung is hoping AI will help the most.

AI can help tackle your life admin

The study claims the average Brit spends 27 minutes per day on life admin, with the busiest individuals spending up to two hours on mundane tasks, but many avoid doing their admin altogether because they lack energy after work (31%), find tasks too tedious (33%) or have other commitments (26%).

Worried about the deteriorating state of productivity, Samsung says more than a quarter (28%) of UK consumers feel they need a personal assistant to tackle some of the workload that gets pushed to the bottom of their lists, such as organizing files (13%), asking for a pay rise (11%) and learning how to use new software (11%).

“We’ve reached a point now where AI has evolved to become a companion – it’s no longer just about automation, but anticipation. Knowing intuitively what you need, and when," noted Annika Bizon, Director of Mobile Experience, Samsung UK & Ireland

We’ve already seen how artificial intelligence has helped make us more efficient at work, but with more and more companies investing in agentic AI, the technology’s next generation is on its way, and with it, the rise of intelligent, personal assistants.

