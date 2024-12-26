Chinese competitor to AMD and Intel claims its 32-core processor is as powerful as a 2021 Intel Xeon 32-core 'Ice Lake' CPU; a 64-core version is expected to be launched in 2025
Loongson announces 3C6000 series to challenge AMD and Intel
- Loongson 3C6000/S rivals Xeon 4314 while 3C6000/D matches Xeon 6338
- Loongson 64-core 3C6000/Q expected to launch by 2025
- Advanced silicon design enables up to 128 processing threads
Chinese semiconductor firm Loongson Technology has unveiled ambitious plans to compete with global chipmakers like AMD and Intel.
The company has announced the upcoming release of its 3C6000 processor series, with notable advancements in processing power and efficiency.
This high-performance Q model aims to deliver even greater processing power, supporting up to 128 threads in advanced server setups, and if successful, it will enhance Loongson's challenge to industry leaders like AMD and Intel.
A key milestone
Despite the US trade restrictions designed to limit the flow of advanced chips and manufacturing equipment to China, the nation is still progressing in its semiconductor production capabilities, with Longsoon's release set to play a key role.
As part of Loongson's fourth-generation architecture, the 3C6000 processors will be offered in three configurations: the 3C6000/S, which matches the performance of Intel's Xeon 4314; the 32-core 3C6000/D; and the 64-core 3C6000/Q, currently in final packaging and slated for release in 2025.
Each 3C6000 chip uses a single silicon design, with 16 cores and 32 threads. The series supports DDR4-3200 × 4 memory configurations, along with dual- and quad-silicon chip options for even greater processing power. These advanced configurations enable up to 64 cores and 128 threads in a single system, catering to demanding server applications and data processing tasks.
Additionally, the processors are designed to support GPGPU (General Purpose GPU) operations and a variety of hardware accelerators, making them versatile for workloads such as artificial intelligence, simulation, and large-scale data analytics.
In response to investors' inquiry on its 2K3000 processor and independent graphics card, 9A1000, Loongson revealed that the 2K3000 tape-out was completed in June 2024, with market availability expected after testing and productization. Similarly, the 9A1000 graphics card is slated for tape-out in 2025.
Via ITHome
