Record-setting RC car reached 234.7mph in February using drone-powered drivetrain

Project 250 redesign focuses on narrowing chassis and increasing electrical power

Engineer aims to exceed current world record with upgraded motors and higher voltage

Stephen Wallis, a part-time motorcycle engineer from Rugby, UK, set a Guinness World Record in February 2026 when his remote control car reached 234.7mph, and he is already working on a redesigned machine built to push beyond 250mph.

The record-setting vehicle, known as The Beast, measures 3ft 2in long, about 1m, and took more than a year to design and build using 3D-printed components and high-powered drone motors.

Four motors are bolted directly to the wheels, which connect straight to the chassis to reduce mechanical losses and keep the drivetrain simple at very high speeds.

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A slightly ridiculous goal: 250mph

Wallis said his interest in radio-controlled cars stems from his childhood. "It goes back to when I was eight years old and got my first radio controlled car," Wallis told the BBC.

The final recorded speed of The Beast placed the small vehicle ahead of the top speed of a production McLaren F1, offering a useful comparison with a well-known performance benchmark.

Reaching 240mph had been a private goal during the original project, although his attention has now shifted to an even more demanding target.

In a recent video update, Wallis explained how he is rebuilding the car to chase higher speeds and break his own record.