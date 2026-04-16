The Fraunhofer IISB motor delivers 1,000 horsepower from a 94 kg package

Power density reaches 8 kW per kg, beating typical EV motors

A single motor matches three Tesla Plaid motors for total output

A new electric motor developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology delivers 1,000 horsepower from a unit roughly the size of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder and weighing just 94 kg.

The motor achieves a power density of 8 kW per kilogram, which exceeds typical EV motors that range between 2 and 4 kW per kilogram.

Even advanced aviation motors usually top out at 5 to 6 kW per kilogram, making this device a substantial leap forward.

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How hairpin windings and oil cooling deliver 1,000 hp from a 94 kg package

The motor uses 4 x 3 phase hairpin windings instead of conventional copper wire, allowing more copper to be packed into the same space.

This configuration produces higher current and more power while also providing better cooling and mechanical strength.

Direct oil spray cooling removes heat faster than traditional air cooling, enabling higher output without overheating.

The combination of these techniques allows the motor to remain compact, which is critical for aircraft applications where space and weight are at a premium.