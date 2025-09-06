Pioneer Na promises reliable power flow during harsh freezing weather conditions

Bluetti claims that sodium-ion keeps charging even when lithium systems collapse

Power Lifting Mode briefly delivers heavier load support beyond normal capacity

At IFA 2025, Bluetti introduced Pioneer Na, described as the first portable power station to use sodium-ion batteries.

At its core, the device is a large rechargeable unit designed to keep electronics and appliances running during outages or off-grid travel.

Unlike lithium-based systems, which often struggle when temperatures drop, the Pioneer Na has been designed to continue charging and discharging reliably in freezing conditions.

Technical claims and limitations

Bluetti says this power bank can continue charging at –15 °C and discharge at –25 °C.

For users in colder climates, this specification addresses a known weakness of lithium-powered systems, which typically degrade or shut down when exposed to severe cold.

Bluetti suggests the Pioneer Na will be suitable not only for households in such regions but also for polar expeditions or extended outdoor travel where access to grid power is impossible.

The Pioneer Na houses a 900Wh sodium-ion battery, delivering 1,500W of power output.

It also supports a “Power Lifting Mode” that raises this temporarily to 2,250W for heavier loads.

With these specifications, this device can easily work as a laptop power bank and more.

The unit further supports both AC and photovoltaic charging, and in moderate weather conditions of 10–25°C, it can recharge from zero to 80% in around 35 minutes when both AC and solar inputs are used.

Whether sodium-ion batteries can deliver consistent reliability after repeated freeze-thaw cycles remains an open question.

However, the company presents this capability as Pioneer Na’s defining advantage.

The device will be officially released on October 15, 2025, but there is no information on price or availability at the time of writing.

In addition, Bluetti announced devices such as the FridgePower Portable Power Station, a 75mm slim-profile unit with 2,016Wh capacity and 1,800W output, intended for appliances such as refrigerators, routers, and lighting.

There is also the 30,720W solar-supported Apex 300, which stores 2,764.8Wh with 3,840W output, and through expansion modules the system can reach 58,000Wh and 11,520W output. This is enough to sustain an entire household for several days.

For mobile and off-grid users, Bluetti unveiled the RVSolar 48V System, designed for simplified 30-minute installation and expandable to 122kWh capacity.