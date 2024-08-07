Bill Gates is a big fan of multi monitors — boost your productivity with the cheapest triple monitor extender on the market right now with this exclusive deal

Using multiple monitors significantly boosts productivity by allowing users to manage multiple tasks and applications simultaneously, reducing the time spent switching between windows. Bill Gates recommends them, so you know they must be a valuable tool for enhancing efficiency and workflow.

While adding extra screens to a desktop PC is relatively straightforward, that’s not necessarily true of laptops. This is where the Cevaton Laptop Screen Extender comes to the rescue.

It fits 13-17-inch laptops and adds one extra screen on either side, instantly giving you access to three displays and sending your productivity through the roof. It is compatible with Windows, Mac (but not ones with M1, M2 or M3 chips), Dex, and Chrome laptops that have full-functional USB-C or HDMI ports. This device can stand on its own with a built-in kickstand, eliminating the need to attach it to a laptop directly, which could add unnecessary strain.

Cevaton laptop screen extender was $299 now $199 at Amazon

The Cevaton monitor extender fits 13-17-inch laptops, providing two extra Full HD 1080P IPS displays with 1920x1080 resolution, 300 nit brightness, and 1000:1 contrast ratio. It includes a built-in kickstand, adjustable brightness, 0-180° foldability, and a portable leather bag for easy transport.

Ideal for multitasking

This monitor extender significantly boosts workflow by supporting expansion, mirroring, and duplicate modes. This allows you to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, making it ideal for presentations, multitasking, and efficient work setups.

Each 14-inch screen offers a Full HD 1080P IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080, 300 nit brightness, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring a wide viewing experience with vibrant colors. Users can adjust settings like brightness and contrast through a multifunctional button.

Portable and convenient, the triple monitor can fold 0-180° for custom angles and stability. It comes with a leather bag, making it easy to carry for office use, travel, business trips, or home workstations.

Its regular price of $299.99 isn't that bad, but use code 093WO8G5 and it comes down to an even more acceptable $199. The deal expires on 7 August, so act fast.