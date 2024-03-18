Many IT leaders think AI could make company services obsolete within years

New research has claimed nearly half (49%) of IT leaders believe artificial intelligence could render their company services redundant within the next three to five years.

The study from Auxilion highlighted the widespread adoption of AI in the business landscape, finding four in five UK enterprises already use the technology in various capacities.

While the report’s small scale raises questions about the data’s accuracy, the concerning sentiment still highlights an important concern going forward. A total of 100 IT decision-makers participated in the survey.

ITDMs are worried about AI

The report also highlights another key concern that has been noted hundreds of times before – the skills gap and poor skills readiness continue to plague the AI landscape. Around one in four (26%) ITDMs expressed feeling inadequately trained to harness the full potential of AI and other emerging technologies.

“The message for IT decision makers and business leaders is simple: if you stay static and fail to embrace new technologies like AI, your business will be left behind," noted Auxilion CTO Donal Sullivan.

He added that while companies adopting new tech solutions is important, ensuring that they’re benefitting from proper implementation is another. Some other studies have suggested that workers and companies are simply using AI to stay on trend without realizing any meaningful benefits, and Sullivan’s message seems to tie in with this.

“AI shouldn’t be this new trend that leaders jump on. It can be a hugely effective tool for forward-thinking businesses," he added.