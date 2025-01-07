AI jobs are among the fastest-growing in the UK

LinkedIn report finds AI and sustainability are some of the most sought-after roles

Workers will need brand-new skills for many roles by 2030

Upskilling efforts will prove critical to a successful workforce

New research from LinkedIn has revealed the impact artificial intelligence is having on the jobs market – AI engineers and researchers are now some of the fastest-growing jobs in the UK.

The social networking and job finding platform also revealed the increasing importance of sustainability, with environmental officer roles also appearing in the top 20.

Emerging roles are great news for the labor market, with further LinkedIn data revealing hiring is slowing down as the market experiences ongoing struggles, fuelled by economic challenges and skills shortages.

Your best chance of a job could be in AI

Finding a job since the pandemic has been challenging for many, with companies often implementing bans on hiring due to rising costs. Return-to-office mandates have also affected people’s willingness to apply for certain roles. Arguably the biggest factor, though, has been a global skills shortage.

LinkedIn estimates the skills needed for jobs in the UK could change by as much as 65% by 2030 (compared with 2016), with new roles appearing continually. More than half (55%) of the roles that appear in LinkedIn’s UK Jobs on the Rise rankings did not exist 25 years ago.

“New AI and sustainability roles are redefining work, but the competition for these roles and the need for upskilling are adding pressure," commented Head of LinkedIn UK Janine Chamberlin.

Adapting and preparing for emerging roles is now at the forefront of workers’ minds – one in five UK worry they have the skills they’ll need for the future, and hirers agree. Sourcing candidates with technical skills (43%) and sustainability skills (19%) are among HR workers’ biggest challenges.

Chamberlin added businesses wanting to make the most of opportunities presented by new technologies should focus on upskilling their workers and giving them access to more adequate tools.