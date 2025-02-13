Adobe offers big subscription savings right now with Black Friday-style deals

Adobe has cut the cost of its Creative Cloud All Apps plan for students and teachers by 90% - but you'll need to hurry, as this deal ends on February 27.

The plan typically carries a monthly subscription cost of £28.99, currently down to £16.24 a month. But on top of the initial 70% discount, Adobe has added a further 20% discount to entice creatives across academia. That's a lot of numbers just to say that right now, you can grab the full package of 20+ apps for just £12.98 a month for the first year.

Even if you're not a student, you can still save, with the company knocking 50% off Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals for the first three months.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for Students

was £16.24 a month now £12.98 a month



The Creative Cloud All Apps plan bundles some of Adobe's top software into one single plan, giving you access to more than 20 different apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, InDesign, Acrobat, and Premiere Pro. You'll also get 100GB cloud storage, and 1000 monthly credits for Adobe’s generative AI tool, Firefly. Offer ends Feb 27

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals

was £56.98 a month now £27.98 a month for the first 3 months



Not a student? You can still get 50% off a Creative Cloud subscription for the first three months - and it includes everything above, including Photoshop and Lightroom (the only difference is, you won't need your student ID to buy it).

Why I think this is a great deal

Whatever deal you choose, this is a massive saving for students and individuals - and they're both on par with the discounts I saw during Black Friday last year.

I generally recommend the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription if you're going to use three or more Adobe products - particularly the big-name apps like Photoshop, InDesign, and Premiere Pro, where individual monthly subscriptions can run to around £20 anyway.

So, this is an excellent deal considering the All Apps plan features some of the best photo editors, best video editing software, and best PDF editors, we've tested here at TechRadar Pro. Through these reviews, we found each app to be incredibly powerful, full of professional-grade tools, features, and artificial intelligence that absolutely sets the gold-standard for creative software.