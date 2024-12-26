AMD is quietly cornering the eGPU market as yet another challenger brand launches two external GPUs based on AMD's RX 7600 XT and the RX 7600M; don't expect them to be cheap though

New GPUs offer robust performance for gaming and creativity

High-performance eGPUs are prefect for users seeking portable graphical power

However these eGPUs will not come cheap

AMD’s growing presence in the eGPU space is becoming more apparent as brands continue to integrate its GPUs into their products.

AOOSTAR recently launched two new eGPUs based on AMD’s RX 7600 XT and RX 7600M - the XG76XT and the XG76. These eGPUs can handle four displays, with two DisplayPort connectors, one HDMI port, and a Type-C (DP1.4) port. They also support OCuLink (PCIe 4.0 x4) and USB4 connectors which provide significantly higher bandwidth than USB4.

OCuLink technology offers flexible compatibility with a variety of laptops and devices, making it particularly suitable for external GPU (eGPU) setups by effectively minimizing performance bottlenecks.

Desktop-level power in a portable eGPU

The XG76XT comes with a watered-down version of AMD’s Radeon RX 7600 XT desktop GPU.

Most eGPUs rely on mobile GPU variants, but the XG76XT manages to bring desktop-level power in a more compact form, with a reduced 150W power consumption. Despite this lower power draw, it retains the same impressive 2470 MHz boost clock as the desktop RX 7600 XT, thanks to its RDNA 3 architecture.

With 32 compute units and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, the XG76XT offers robust graphical capabilities, ideal for gaming, video editing, or 3D rendering. While it requires a hefty 330W power supply, it still packs a significant punch for users looking to harness the power of a desktop GPU in a portable package.

In contrast to the XG76XT, the XG76 utilizes AMD’s RX 7600M, the mobile variant of the RX 7600 series. Designed specifically for more power-efficient performance, the RX 7600M is ideal for users who prioritize portability and efficiency over raw power.

With a lower power consumption of around 120W, the XG76 is more suited for users who need good performance but don’t require the full capabilities of a desktop GPU.

While the RX 7600M offers slightly lower clock speeds and fewer computing units compared to its XT counterpart, it still benefits from the same RDNA 3 architecture and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, making the XG76 a great option for users who want solid performance for gaming or creative work without the added power demands of the XG76XT.

However, it is important to note that AOOSTAR’s new eGPUs are not exactly cheap. The XG76XT is priced at $619, nearly double the cost of a standalone RX 7600 XT desktop GPU. The XG76, while cheaper at $499, is still priced higher than the mobile GPU would cost on its own. The high prices of these solutions show that external GPUs remain a premium product aimed at users who need portable performance.

