FCC rules block new foreign routers while old, vulnerable ones stay in homes longer

ISP customers cannot upgrade routers even when security risks become widely known

Router approvals now depend on waivers that may slow down nationwide replacements

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued new rules intended to address security risks posed by routers produced outside the United States.

A number of recent incidents have shown foreign routers are vulnerable to cyberattacks, with campaigns like Flax, Volt, and Salt Typhoon making headlines across the world.

The new FCC rules require all new models of non-US-produced routers obtain a waiver before they can be sold to American consumers.

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Waiver requirement adds pressure

However this creates a direct problem for the 71% of American households that receive their routers from internet service providers rather than buying their own equipment.

Those consumers cannot simply go to a store and purchase a compliant router when rules change, because the hardware in their homes belongs to the ISP.

Internet service providers operate on tight margins and typically replace customer routers only when necessary — especially for small business router needs amid rising costs

“To our knowledge consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers available in the U.S. are manufactured nearly exclusively in China, Taiwan, and Vietnam,” said Claus Hetting, CEO of Wi-Fi NOW.