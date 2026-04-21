Researchers use DESI’s huge 3D map to study dark energy. Earth is at the center of this map, and every point is a galaxy

Largest 3D map built using 47 million galaxies and quasars

Thousands of robotic fiber arms captured light from distant galaxies

New data could reshape understanding of dark energy behavior

Astronomers have completed the largest high-resolution 3D map of the universe ever recorded, after a five-year observing campaign that tracked tens of millions of galaxies.

The project, known as the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, or DESI, focuses on understanding dark energy, the mysterious force driving the universe’s accelerating expansion.

The survey exceeded its original targets, recording data from more than 47 million galaxies and quasars instead of the planned 34 million. Researchers also gathered observations from more than 20 million nearby stars to study the structure of the Milky Way.

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Tiny robot arms

At the center of the project is a system of 5,000 robotic fiber-optic positioners mounted on a telescope in Arizona. These tiny robot arms move into position roughly every 20 minutes, aligning optical fibers to capture faint light from distant galaxies.

That light is then fed into spectrographs that split it into its component colors, allowing scientists to calculate how far away each galaxy lies from Earth. By combining distance measurements with sky positions, the system builds a layered 3D map showing how matter is spread across the universe.

The telescope used for the project is the 4-meter Nicholas U. Mayall Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory. Engineers replaced its original camera with DESI’s fiber-based system, allowing it to measure thousands of galaxies at once.

DESI was built to study how galaxies cluster across different distances and times. Those patterns act as markers of how quickly the universe expanded in the past, revealing how dark energy influenced cosmic growth over billions of years.