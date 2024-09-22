24TB storage in a super fast mini PC — HX 370 powered challenger can run three SSDs, has an OCuLink connector and its APU is as powerful as an RTX 3050

We’re beginning to see the arrival of mini PCs running AMD's powerful Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point processor, the latest of which is Aoostar’s GEM10 370.

First teased on X (formerly Twitter). The AI 9 HX 370 processor features four Zen 5 cores, eight Zen 5c cores, RDNA 3.5 Radeon 890M integrated graphics, and a Ryzen NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

GEM10 370 supports up to three PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs, offering potentially up to 24TB of storage. There’s also an OCuLink connector, allowing you to connect an external GPU without consuming any NVMe channels.

Glacier cooling

The mini PC offers a variety of connectivity options. On the front, it features two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, a USB4 port for high-speed data transfer, a microphone jack, and an audio jack for headphones or speakers. There is also an OCuLink port. On the back, there are two 2.5G LAN ports for fast, reliable networking, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and an additional USB 3.2 Gen2 port. Wireless connectivity is provided by WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

GEM10 370's cooling will be handled by Aoostar’s “Glacier 2.5” cooling system, which offers a default BIOS TDP setting of 35W, adjustable to 28W, 35W, or 45W.

The new mini PC has the same chassis as the company’s previous Gem10 model, which is powered by a 7840HS processor, and measures 10.7 x 10.7 x 6 cm, with a volume of 0.6 liters.

Aoostar’s GEM10 370 is expected to begin shipping October, around the same time as Beelink’s SER9, which also features the HX 370. That said, according to Videocardz, both companies are awaiting AMD stock before mass production can begin.

There’s no word yet on pricing for the GEM10 370, but it is expected to be cheaper than Beelink’s offering, depending, naturally, on the configuration.

