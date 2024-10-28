1Kg, Sub $600 rival to Apple MacBook Air emerges in India — Infinix Air Pro+ has twice the memory, twice the storage, an OLED display but, somehow, is almost half the price

If you want to buy a MacBook Air but your budget won’t quite stretch, Infinix has launched a lightweight, highly-affordable Windows 11 alternative which brings an impressive array of features promising to rival higher-end competitors.

The Inbook Air Pro+ weighs only 1kg, placing it firmly in the thin and light category - ideal for everyday use, performance, processing, and multitasking.

Equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5 processor (1334U), featuring 10 cores, a 4.6GHz turbo boost, and integrated Iris Xe graphics, the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage - doubling the memory and storage capacity of the entry-level MacBook Air. An advanced cooling system with 79 precision-designed 0.2mm S-shaped fan blades prevents the device from overheating when under load.

Short battery life

One of the highlights of the Air Pro+ is its 14-inch OLED 2.8K (2880 x 1800) display. It’s rare to see an OLED panel at this price, so that alone is a great selling point. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, a peak brightness of 440 nits, and a 120Hz refresh rate, it promises vibrant, sharp visuals. The display also supports 100% of both the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, ensuring accurate color reproduction - ideal for creative professionals.

The Air Pro+ sports all the ports you expect to see on a modern laptop, such as USB-C, HDMI 1.4, and USB 3.2. It also comes with a Full HD+ IR webcam supporting face recognition and a backlit keyboard. Wireless connectivity is provided in the form of WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The 57Wh battery life, as per Infinix’s claims, lasts up to 8–10 hours, which should be just enough to get you through a full workday. In comparison, the Apple MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours. The Air Pro+ does at least support 65W Type-C fast charging.

Currently priced at 49,990 Indian rupees (approximately $600) on Flipkart, the Infinix Air Pro+ provides impressive specs for its price, offering a tempting option for budget-conscious buyers who need performance and portability without breaking the bank.

