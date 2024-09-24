Android 15 looks set to help you tidy up your notifications for good
More notification improvements
Helping you keep on top of your phone notifications is something Android and iOS have struggled with for years – but it looks as though Android 15 is going to come with a couple of new features that might finally help you get on top of these alerts for good.
As per Android Authority, the latest beta version of Android 15, currently in testing, won't show notifications older than two weeks. That's something that can be an issue for people who jump around between different Android phones and tablets.
Another improvement in the Android 15 beta, also spotted by Android Authority, suggests that notification syncing across different devices might be improved, too – so new notifications wouldn't necessarily appear on all your Android gadgets.
Taken together, it should mean less time swiping through notifications that you shouldn't have to deal with, whether they were originally delivered weeks ago or because you've already looked at them on another device.
Coming soon
It also seems as though Google engineers are working to make notification alerts less intrusive on the screen, which should improve the experience when you're playing a game or watching a film and notification pop-ups come in.
As always with beta testing, there's no guarantee that any of these features will make it into the final version of Android 15, but there's a good chance that they will, and they may well get refined further before they're pushed out to the masses.
A fixed version of Android 15 has actually already been distributed to developers, but different hardware makers still need to customize it: Google for Pixel phones, Samsung for Galaxy phones, OnePlus for its phones, and so on.
Google Pixel handsets such as the Google Pixel 9 will be first in line for Android 15, and an October launch seems very likely. If you're using a different kind of Android phone, you might be waiting for a few more months to get it.
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades.