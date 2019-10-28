RingCentral Office review

RingCentral Office can offer a comprehensive range of features, plus powerful customization options using APIs. However, to get the most out of RingCentral you'll probably need to subscribe to the more expensive plans, but you will get more than you pay more. Also check out the impressive contact center.

Since 1999, RingCentral has been providing new ways for businesses to work collaboratively even when their employees are not in the same office. Of course, in doing so, the company has had to break down the many barriers of communication that exist when you’re working with people remotely.

Almost 20 years have passed since RingCentral was initially founded, and today it offers one of the best VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions around. With a relatively easy setup, an affordable range of prices and a versatile, cloud-based management system, RingCentral Office remains a top contender for the enterprise phone system crown.

Establishing a connection

Because RingCentral is cloud-based, you can use its dedicated app for making voice calls, faxing and texting as well as audio and video conferencing. Rather than relying on ageing PBX hardware for managing your company’s phone system, you can look forward to a more flexible cloud phone system from your desktops and mobile devices, complete with access control that you can divvy up by role, multi-level interactive voice response (IVR), hold music and a wealth of other features put in place to ensure that you never have to worry about missed calls again.

Furthermore, RingCentral has a lot of call management features in tow. With this VoIP service deployed, administrators can configure automatic call recording, call forwarding and they can set their own answering rules if they’re so inclined. For instance, admins on the system can send callers straight to voicemail during off hours. And, as we briefly mentioned before, there’s an auto attendant feature you can customize to present callers with a series of prompts, the responses to which will be used to point them toward the right department.

(Image credit: RingCentral)

Pricing and key features

The RingCentral Essentials plan gives you unlimited phone calls within the US and Canada, 100 toll-free minutes, a toll-free or local number, call management, as well as voicemail features including voice to text transcriptions. The range of features is limited, but the pricing is an accessible $19.99 per user per month.

The Standard plan is the next tier up and in addition offers unlimited audio conferencing, as well as unlimited video conferencing for up to four people. 1000 toll-free minutes are included, unlmiited internet fax, and a multi-level auto-attendant, all for $24.99 per user per month.

The Premium tier really brings together all of the expanded features you'd expect with an enterprise VoIP platform, with meetings for up 100 participants, as well as CRM integrations for SalesForce and Zendesk, automatic call recording, and also includes Single Sign On (SSO) with multi-site support, all for $34.99 per user per month.

There is an Ultimate plan available for $49.99 per user per month, which really just extends the limits of the Premium tier to more participants and more free minutes.

Addons are available for a fee, namely for additional tool-free, local, vanity, and international numbers.

An additional service of note is the contact center, which offers a leading CCaaS (Contact Center as a Solution) option with omnichannel routing, integrations, and a powerful range of customizations using APIs.

Competition and verdict

Assuming you don’t mind giving up your classic PBX system in favor of a more contemporary cloud-based system, there’s a lot to love about RingCentral Office as a candidate for your business’s next VoIP provider.

While the $19.99 Essentials package lacks some of the more interesting features, such as the aforementioned auto attendant and automatic call recording, the Standard package $24.99 includes heaps of additional features at an inconsequential difference in cost.

In general, you can count on some of the same limitations from Vonage Business Cloud ’s Essentials-adjacent Mobile package, also priced at $19.99. In the same vein, Vonage’s mid-tier Premium – which costs $29.99 plan shares many qualities with RingCentral’s Standard plan.

The main difference between these two rival VoIP packages is that RingCentral’s Premium plan costs $5 less a month whereas Vonage Business Cloud’s Premium suite comes with CRM integrations at a lower price point than RingCentral, whose CRM benefits are tied to the $34.99 (£26.97) Premium and $49.99 (£38.55) Ultimate plans. In the end, which is the better VoIP provider depends on the needs of your business, your budget and the importance of CRM integration.