CyberPower Gamer Infinity i7 Poseidon review

An great Core i7 option but maybe a little too much hardware for most users

The CyberPower Gamer Infinity i7 Poseidon is twice as expensive as many of its rivals.

However, there's a reason for that: this is an extremely well-specified system.

The 920 chip has been cranked up to no less than 3.8GHz courtesy of a full water-cooling system. Performance, needless to say, is epic.

The motherboard is Asus P6T Deluxe, the current weapon of choice for building enthusiast Core i7 PCs, and the ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 graphics card is as good as it gets.

The chassis is a Thermaltake Spedo. It has adequate capacity for just about any component, including the beefy 780 Watt Hiper power supply. The only thing missing is a high-end SSD drive: instead, CyberPower has plumped for both a 10,000rpm Raptor for speed and a 500GB 7,200rpm drive for mass storage. Still, as rotational tech goes, it's a great solution.

Our only other complaint is the pricey 12GB of Corsair DDR3 memory. That, frankly, is overkill.