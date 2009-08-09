Lacie DataShare review

A useful device, but nothing you couldn't do with any other SD card reader that's available

As the cost of SD cards tumble and capacities rise, it's a great time to replace old ones. But what can you do with the retired Flash cards? LaCie's DataShare can give them a new lease of life as a USB drive.

There's a model for standard SD cards and one for MicroSDs that slot together when not in use. Fitting a spare card is easy, but they can be tricky to remove.

It's compatible with all SD cards, including SDHC, and comes with a short USB cable for when it's too meaty to fit the required port.

