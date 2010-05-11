IcyBox 3.5-inch USB3 external HDD enclosure review

If you are looking to get files on and off your PC faster then this could well be the product for you

USB 3.0 is here and it's here to stay. It's around twice as fast as the old, faithful USB 2.0 transfer speeds and is backwards compatible with both of the last two generations of the Universal Serial Bus.

Now, though, we're actually starting to see USB 3.0 devices crop up to take advantage of this new interface, and here is Icy Box's first USB 3.0 caddy.

The bonus of the external caddy is that you don't need to have a specifically compatible hard drive in order to take advantage of the USB 3.0 speed boost. All you need to do is drop in any SATA drive, hook it up to a USB 3.0 port and you're laughing. Well, you're transferring data faster than you would have done normally and you might possibly be smiling while you're doing it…

Anyway, this is a simple, sleek, brushed aluminium caddy that's easy to get going almost straight out of the box.

Its appearance isn't exactly stylish, however, with the manufacturer preferring the more anonymous black shell, designed not to be seen and, thankfully, not to be heard either.

And there's no doubting that it's quick, offering almost twice the read/write speeds of USB 2.0 and way, way superior burst speeds.

Our only issue is the fact that, as Icy Box's first USB 3.0 caddy, it's got a bit of price premium on top. At a cost of £43, it's around twice the price of equivalent USB 2.0 caddies.

