Sandisk Cruzer Titanium 2GB

USB Flash drives are commonplace, so it takes a distinctive approach to stand out. With a sleek metal case and retractable USB connector, the SanDisk Cruzer Titanium (£25 Inc. VAT) is one of the most distinctive drives we've seen.

With a 2GB capacity, there's ample room for carrying large files on your travels. By retracting the USB connector, it's protected from damage, but remains vulnerable to dust and moisture. For carrying comfort, both a pocket-clip and lanyard are included.

With U3 software pre-installed, you can use programs such as Skype and Avast anti-virus and work directly from the drive. With its elegant styling and usability, this is a nice change from the many faceless Flash drives that currently flood the market.