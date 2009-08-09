Clickfree Traveler 900 review

The Clickfree Traveler is an excellent means of backing up your work on the fly

The Clickfree Traveler 900 is a credit card-sized Flash memory with integrated USB cable is available in 16, 32 and 64GB sizes.

Simply plug it in and it automatically launches an incremental backup. Clickfree Traveler is an easy way to back up Office documents, music, videos and more.

It covers over 400 file types, but you can restrict what it does and doesn't copy to save memory. It's ideal for safeguarding your work while away from your usual backup solution, but the price isn't as wallet-friendly as its form factor.