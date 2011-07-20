Kingston HyperX Plug n Play 4GB DDR3 review

RAM that hits good processing speeds without you fiddling with the Bios, but not the fastest around for overclockers

The new Kingston HyperX Plug and Play High Performance Memory really is the perfect memory match for the Sandy Bridge chipset.

Intel's Sandy Bridge chips and accompanying processors have prompted a raft of goodies – particularly RAM modules – claiming to be the perfect match for Intel's technology.

But the vast majority will in fact work with pretty much any modern motherboard.

Now there's something else to add to that pile, except that Kingston's new HyperX Plug and Play (PnP) RAM modules actually have something that needs the Sandy Bridge technology to bring the best out of them.

So what, you may ask, is so special about the new Kingston HyperX Plug and Play DDR3 memory modules? Surely that's what all memory is?

Well, yes to a certain point that's right, but the new modules automatically run at the top speed setting without you having to enter the murky world of the Bios.

That means no messing around changing memory settings to make sure that it's running at the fastest speed.

Although tinkering about with the frequency, memory timings and so on is second nature to overclockers and enthusiasts, the vast majority of people never venture anywhere near the Bios, let alone change anything.

And it's these people that Kingston is aiming the new modules at.

We reviewed the desktop 4GB kit (KHX1600C9D3P1K2/4G), but there is an 8GB kit available too (KHX1600C9D3P1K2/8G), which is priced at £80.