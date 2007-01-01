Lian Li PC-S80 review

This weighty case screams quality - the airflow is so well designed that your components will be humming away happily. Thanks to the vanes and ducts that festoon this case, though, adding and removing components can amount to minor surgery. Still, if you're an infrequent modder with deep pockets, you'll be treated to a quiet, civilised computing experience. We're also enamoured with the satisfying clunk of the chunky door.