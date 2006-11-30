Manfrotto Table Tripod 709B

It has its limitations but it's still an excellent tripod

On the one hand, £25 looks pretty expensive for a very simple table top tripod, but on the other it's quite something to be able to say you've got a Manfrotto, one of the most highly respected tripod brands. The mechanism is very straightforward.

The rigid metal legs fold out individually, and they're fixed to a good-sized ball and socket head. It only takes a few seconds to set the tripod up, and position the camera ready to take a photograph.

The Manfrotto's construction is in a different league to the rest, and the wide splay of the legs means it can cope with digital SLRs, too. The ball and socket head has a good grip, and there's no 'creep' even with heavier camera/lens combinations.

The only problem is a basic lack of height. You can half-extend the legs to gain a few more centimetres, but it's not what the tripod's designed for and will only work with lightweight cameras. Rod Lawton