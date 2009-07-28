Trending

Olympus Mju Tough 6010 review

The latest ruggedised compact camera from Olympus

Olympus Mju Tough 6010
The Olympus Mju Tough 6010 is the latest camera to enter Olympus' range of ruggedised compact cameras.

For

  • Stupendous build quality
  • Beautiful images
  • Waterproof
  • Foolproof

Against

  • Expensive
  • Slow continuous mode
  • No manual control

Anyone who's been to a music festival will know the apprehension that accompanies taking a decent digital camera.

Weighing the benefits of getting a few decent snaps against the possibility of dropping hundred of pounds' worth of hardware into ten inches of mud (at best) is tricky.

So a camera like the Olympus Tough 6010 is a soothing proposition. Not only does Olympus claim that it's shockproof up to 1.5m (10 feet), but it's also waterproof and will survive freezing temperatures.

Olympus mju tough 6010

It's not just bluster either: the 6010 is tested against IEC standard 529 IPX8 for waterproofing, and MIL-STD-810F for shock testing. It means business