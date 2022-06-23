Zoom is undergoing some serious changes that you might actually like

Audio player loading…

Zoom has unveiled its latest step in becoming a fully-fledged communications platform.

Far from providing just video conferencing, the company is now looking to provide a variety of tools under its new Zoom One offering.

The new platform will bring together Zoom's collaboration tools, including persistent chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more in a single package, simplifying deployment and choices for businesses across the world.

Zoom One

Zoom One (opens in new tab) will have five pricing tiers, each with its own selection of tools and services.

The free Basic tier provides the standard Zoom video conferencing experience, with up to 40-minute meetings of up to 100 people, as well as three whiteboards with 25MB cloud storage and messaging in Zoom's collaboration tool.

The $149.90/year/user Pro tier adds 5GB of cloud storage per licence and real-time transcription for calls. It also does away with meeting time limits, and allows for group messaging, providing chats and channels for "collaboration, file sharing, and more".

At $199.90/user/year, the Business tier allows meetings up to 300 participants and unlimited whiteboards.

Top of the class currently is the Business Plus tier, available for $250/year/user, which adds unlimited business use phone calling on regional or toll-free numbers, as well as domestic SMS and MMS, and automatic call distribution groups (ACD) with call queueing. Users also get 10GB cloud recording storage per license, and real-time transcription and translation.

The latter two tiers are currently starting from 10 licenses, but for larger businesses, there are the Enterprise and Enterprise Plus offerings, which provide meetings of up to 1000 attendees, full-featured PBX calls with Zoom Phone Pro, Zoom Webinars and full Zoom Rooms capabilities.

Users of the Zoom One Business Plus and Zoom One Enterprise Plus packages will also get access to another new feature announced by the company: translated and multi-language captions.

Allowing users to view captions translated into the language of their choice, the tool will be available between English and 10 additional languages, or from any of the 10 languages to English.

The new "bi-directional translations" will be available in Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.

“Simplicity is at the core of everything we do. As the Zoom platform has evolved from a meeting app to a comprehensive communications platform, it was clear that introducing new packaging like Zoom One was the next step in the company’s evolution,” said Greg Tomb, President, Zoom.

“By bringing together chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more in a single offering, we are able to offer our customers solutions that are simple to manage, so they can focus on business issues that matter most.”