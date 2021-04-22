Your Google Meet sessions are about to get much better

Google Meet will soon get a slew of updates, including a refreshed design and a helping of quality-of-life features including an improved pin system, better control over your own camera output and a new Autozoom function.

Reported by BGR, the Google Meet overhaul is due to roll out in May 2021. As well as bringing a sleeker, more modern look, the Google Meet update will debut a host of new features to make the platform both more robust and easier to use.

Google Meet’s improved pinning should be useful when more than one person is presenting, and will allow multiple displays and speaker outputs to remain on screen at the same time. Control over your webcam is also improving, allowing meeting participants to resize and hide their displays, even when their camera is switched off. The new Autozoom function can automatically center and focus on your face, allowing for a more consistent experience across all participants.

Nice to Google Meet you

Another huge update coming to Google Meet in May is the Data Saver feature. This will attempt to reduce the amount of data used by meeting participants connected to Google Meet through their mobile network. The Data Saver feature could be a huge relief for users who live in countries with high data costs or are on limited-data plans.

The big Google Meet update is coming just before Google transitions the software back to a premium service in June. The tech giant had made Google Meet free to use previously, as many workers adjusted to working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The update is another step in making Google meet better able to compete with other conferencing software like Zoom. While Zoom still has the edge in terms of the number of participants who can join a meeting (up to 1,000 compared to Google Meet’s 250), giving it the edge as the option for large enterprises, Google Meet’s upcoming update is welcomely robust nonetheless.