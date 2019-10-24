Xbox Games with Gold October 2019: these are the free Xbox One games this month

It's October, which means there's a whole new crop of free games to try out if you're an Xbox Live Gold member.
One of the top benefits of being an Xbox Live Gold subscriber is definitely the fact that each new month brings you access to a fresh range of free games across the Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms. Plus, if you’re an Xbox One owner, the backwards compatibility on offer means you get to take advantage of the Xbox 360 titles too.
Access to a new batch of games is a good way to test out the ones you wouldn't have usually played and splashed your cash on, whether because they're indie titles that slip under your radar or simply because you don’t have the funds to buy several games a month.
Even if you don’t have the console memory or the time to spare right now, we’d say it’s always worth claiming the new games that are on offer every month anyway, as you’ll then have free access to them for as long as you have an active Xbox Live account.
Looking for the latest free Xbox Games with Gold titles? You've come to the right place for finding the newest free games, and how long each of them will be available for. We've also included some previous game offerings underneath the list too, so you can keep track of what's come before.
- If you're in the market for a new games console, then it might be worth saving your money until Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday next month. We expect consoles, games and accessories to be heavily-discounted, just like last year.
Xbox Games with Gold (October 2019)
Tembo the Badass Elephant
Available October 1 to 31, 2019 on Xbox One (usually $14.99)
This game was first released in 2015 for the Xbox One. You control an elephant, Tembo, which smashes objects, tramples on enemies and can use water in its trunk to put out first.
Friday the 13th: The Game
Available October 16 to November 15, 2019 on Xbox One (usually $19.99)
What better way to celebrate Spooky Season than with this horror title? Take control of legendary character Jason Voorhees as you stalk and strike fear into the hearts of the regular people just trying to live their lives. Or you can choose to be one of the Camp Crystal Lake counselors by hiding or fighting with Jason. Which we'd advise against.
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
Available October 16 to October 31, 2019 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 (usually $29.99)
Ready for some intense and rather brutal action gaming? Choose to play as either the legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa or as another ninja: Ayane, Kasumi or Momiji.
Games featured previously in the program
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - available July 1 to 15, 2019 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 (usually $9.99 / £6.75 / AU$9.95)
- Meet the Robinsons - available July 16 to 31, 2019 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 (usually $19.99)
- Big Crown: Showdown - available July 16 to August 15, 2019 on Xbox One (usually $12.99 / £9.99 / AU$18.60)
- The Golf Club 2 featuring PGA Tour - available May 16 to June 15, 2019 (usually $49.99 / £44.99 / AU$69.95)
- Marooners - available May 1 to May 31, 2019 (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$13.45)
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon - available May 1 to May 15, 2019 (usually $19.99 / £14.99 / AU$29.95)
- Comic Jumper - available May 16 to May 31, 2019 (usually $14.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.95)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia - available June 1 to June 30, 2018 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $13.49)
- Smite: Gold bundle - available June 16 to July 15, 2018
- Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed - Available June 1 to June 15, 2018
- Lego Indiana Jones 2: The New Adventures - Available June 16 to June 30, 2018 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Available May 16 to June 15, 2018 (usually £42.49/$19.99/AU $72.45)
- Super Mega Baseball 2 – Available May 1 to May 31, 2018 (No price available)
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage – Available May 1 to May 15, 2018 (£6.75/ $9.99/ AU $9.95)
- Vanquish – Available May 16 to May 31, 2018 (£19.99/ $14.99/ AU $29.95)
- The Witness - Available April 1 to April 30, 2018 (usually £31.99/ $39.99/ AU $52.45)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Available April 16 to May 15, 2018 (usually £24.99/ $49.99/ AU $49.95)
- Cars 2 - Available April 1 to April 30, 2018 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Dead Space 2 - Available April 16 to April 30, 2018 (usually £14.99/$19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon - March 1 to March 20, 2018 (usually £11.99 / $14.99 / AU $21.95 )
- Superhot - March 16 to April 15, 2018 (usually £19.99 / $24.99/ AU $33.45)
- Brave: The Game - March 1 to March 15, 2018 (usually £8.99 / $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Quantum Conundrum - March 16 to March 31, 2018 (usually £7.99 / $9.99 / AU $11.45)
- Shadow Warrior – February 1 to February 28 (usually £19.99/ $29.99/ AU $36.70)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India – February 16 to March 15 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)
- Split Second – February 1 to February 15 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Crazy Taxi – February 16 to February 28 (£6.75 / $9.99/ AU $9.95)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – January 1 to January 31 (usually £11.99 / $14.99/ AU $19.95)
- Zombi – January 16 to February 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Tomb Raider Underworld – January 1 to January 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Army of Two – January 16 to January 31 (usually £14.99/ $14.99/ AU $19.95)
- Back to the Future: The Game - December 16 to January 15, 2017 (usually £19.99/$19.99/ AU $33.45)
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide - December 1 to December 31, 2017 (usually £31.99/$39.99/ AU $69.95)
- Child of Eden - December 1 to December 15 (usually £11.99/$29.99/AU $19.95)
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death - December 16 to December 31 (usually £9.99/$14.99/ AU $14.95)
- Tales from the Borderlands – November 16 to December 15 (usually $14.99/ £11.99/ AU $19.95)
- Trackmania Turbo – November 1 to November 30 (usually $39.99/ £29.99/ AU $59.95)
- NiGHTS into Dreams – November 1 to November 15 (usually $9.99/ £6.75/ AU $9.95)
- Deadfall Adventures – November 16 to November 30 (usually $39.99/ £34.99/ AU $69.95)
- Gone Home – October 1 to 31 (usually $19.99 / £15.99/ AU $26.95)
- The Turing Test – October 16 to November 15 (usually $19.99 / £14.99 / AU $29.95)
- Rayman 3 HD – October 1 to 15 (usually $9.99/ £6.75/ AU $9.95)
- Medal of Honor: Airborne – October 16 to 31 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU$19.95)
- Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition – September 1 to 30 (usually $39.99 / £23.99/ AU $69.95)
- Oxenfree – September 16 to October 15 (usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU $26.95)
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane – September 1 to 15 (usually $9.99/ £7.69/ AU $12.29)
- Battlefield 3 – September 16 to 30 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU $29.95)
- Slime Rancher – August 1 to August 31(usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95)
- Trials Fusion – August 16 to September 15 (usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Bayonetta – August 1 to August 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU $29.95)
- Red Faction: Armageddon – August 16 to August 31 (usually £24.99/ $29.99/ AU $49.95)
- Grow Up – Available July 1 to July 30 (usually $9.99/ £7.99/ AU $14.95)
- Runbow – Available July 16 to August 15, 2017
- Kane & Lynch 2 – Available July 1 to July 15 (usually $14.99/ £11.99/ AU $19.95)
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game – Available July 16 to July 31(usually $19.99/ £8.99/ AU $29.95)
- SpeedRunners - Available June 1 to June 30
- Watch Dogs - Available June 26 to July 15 (usually $29.99/ £23.99/ AU$39.95)
- Assassin's Creed III - Available June 1 to June 15 (usually $19.99/ £8.99/ AU$14.95)
- Dragon Age: Origins - Available June 16 to June 30 (usually $14.99/ £14.99/ AU$19.95)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Available May 16 to June 15 (usually $19.99/ £14.99/ AU $26.95)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director's Cut – Available May 1 to May 31 (usually $14.99/ £11.99 / listed as Coming Soon on Australian store)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – Available May 1 to May 15 (usually $19.99 / £11.99/ AU $29.95)
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga – Available May 16 to May 31 (usually $19.99/ £11.99/ AU $29.95)
- Ryse: Son of Rome – Available April 1 to April 30 (currently only available as part of a bundle in US and AU for ($29.99/ AU $69.95)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two – Available April 16 to May 15 (usually £19.99/ $24.99/ AU $33.45)
- Darksiders – Available April 1 to April 15 (usually £14.99/ $19.99/ AU$29.95)
- Assassin's Creed: Revelations – Available April 16 to April 30 (usually £8.99/ $19.99/ AU $9.95)
- Layers of Fear – Available 01/03 to 31/03 (usually £15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95
- Evolve: Ultimate Edition – Available 16/03 to 15/04 (usually £34.99/ $49.99/ AU $54.95)
- Borderlands 2 – Available 01/03 to 15/03 (Usually £19.99/ $19.99/ AU $49.95)
- Heavy Weapon – Available 16/03 to 31/03 (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – Available 01/02 to 28/02 (usually £11.99/ $14.99/ AU$19.95)
- Project Cars Digital Edition – Available 16/02 to 15/03 (usually £23.99/ $29.99/ AU$39.95)
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition – Available 01/02 to 15/02 (usually £6.75/ $9.99/ AU$9.95)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Available 16/02 to 28/02 (usually £11.99/ $19.99/ AU$19.95)
- Van Helsing: Deathtrap (£15.99/ $19.99/ AU $26.95)
- Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition (£31.99/ $39.99 / AU $52.45)
- The Cave (£9.99 / $14.99/ AU$14.95)
- Rayman Origins (£11.99/ $14.99/ AU$19.95)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - December 2016 - (£23.99/ $29.99/ AU$39.95)
- Outlast (£15.99/ $19.99/ AU$26.95)
- Super Dungeon Bros - November 2016 - (£15.99/ $19.99/ AU$26.95)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect (£15.99/ $19.99/ AU$26.95)
- Monkey Island Special Edition (£7.99/ $9.99/ AU$13.45)
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (£9.99/ $14.99/ AU$14.95)
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings - October 2016 - (£15.99/ $19.99/ AU$26.95)
- The Escapists (£14.99/ $19.99/ AU$26.95)
- MX vs ATV Reflex (£24.99/ $29.99/ AU$49.95)
- I Am Alive (£9.99/ $14.99/ AU$14.95)
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic - September 2016 - (£23.99/$29.99/AU$39.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Chine (£7.99/ $9.99/ AU$13.45)
- Forza Horizon (no current pricing available)
- Mirror’s Edge (£14.99/ $14.99/ AU$19.95)
- Check out our guide to the best Xbox One games you can play right now.