Buffalo adds extra bays and extra capacity to its TeraStation 5000 range

Data storage business Buffalo has upgraded its TeraStation 5000 family of NAS devices to include new 6 and 8-bay iSCSI versions.

The new TeraStation 5600 and 5800 are Buffalo's first combined offering of NAS and iSCSI, and are designed specifically for small businesses who need large storage capacities with fast iSCSI data transfer rates.

The new Atom D2700 dual-core processor powered devices feature an additional 2 and 4 bays on top of the standard 4-bay TeraStation, giving storage capacities of 6-24Tb on the 6-bay 5600 devices and 8-32Tb for the 8-bay 5800 devices and both systems have the ability to connect to both iSCSI and Ethernet networks simultaneously.

The devices also feature;

Built in RAID and hot-swappable disks

Scheduled backup, failover and replication capabilities

full support for Amazon S3 cloud storage and WebAccess for transferring data to online backup or cloud-based storage

2GB of fast DDR3 memory

five USB3.0 high-speed data transfer

The TeraStation 5000 range also includes a host of business support services including Buffalo Surveillance Server, which enables video recording from up to ten IP cameras to be streamed directly to the TeraStation device, and ten licenses of NovaBACKUP Business Essentials.