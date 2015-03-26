You can play with the Apple Watch for 15 minutes starting April 10

If you want to try the Apple Watch before you buy, personal shopping-style appointments will be available to book from April 10 and will commence later the same day.

An Apple Store representative confirmed to TechRadar that all UK stores will be taking part while 9To5Mac confirmed US stores will be hosting appointments from the same date.

It isn't currently clear if Apple Stores in other countries will be offering the same service.

You won't necessarily need an appointment to try on the Apple Watch as it'll be available on a stand, much like other Apple products, but it's recommended if you want some extended time with the device.

Try before you buy

Each appointment will be 15 minutes long with 30 minute long appointments for those looking to purchase the higher price Apple Watch Edition range.

What isn't clear is if you'll be able to pre-order the device when trying it on. It won't officially go on sale until April 24 which means it'll be two weeks after the try-on appointments begin.