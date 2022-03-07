Watch the F1 Manager 2022 reveal trailer

Audio player loading…

Frontier Developments, the studio behind Elite Dangerous, Planet Coaster, and Jurassic World Evolution, has revealed its newest series: F1 Manager.

In F1 Manager 2022 you’ll take on the role of the team principal, managing the drivers and engineers of an F1 team competing in the FIA Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship and the FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship.

You can get a flavor for the game in the F1 Manager 2022 announcement trailer below.

Frontier announced that it was working on an F1 management game back in March 2020 but the studio has been quiet as to the details of the game since then.

It’s pleasing to see that Frontier hasn’t rested on its laurels with F1 Manager, it looks like quite a different game from anything that came before. We could have seen Frontier using Jurassic World Evolution or Planet Coaster as a model for this new series with you managing a circuit and the businesses around it, laying out the track, designing concession stands, and so on. Instead, F1 Manager places you closer to the action of the motorsport.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

According to the announcement press release, rather than managing the tracks, you’ll be “upgrading cars and race facilities, hiring drivers and engineers, balancing budgets and driver demands”. Then, once the race has begun you’ll still be involved in decision-making - though, Frontier hasn’t provided the details of what that looks like. Will you be deciding when to switch tires, for instance?

F1 Manager is the first time Frontier Developments has managed an annual sports license but it’s no stranger to working to a regular big release cadence. After all, ever since Elite Dangerous was released back in 2014, the team has been maintaining the space sandbox with expansions.

Frontier hasn’t announced an exact F1 Manager 2022 release date, only saying that it will be out in summer this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.