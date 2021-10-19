Voting is now open for the 39th Golden Joystick Awards, presented by our friends at GamesRadar+.

The Golden Joystick Awards is the world's largest public-voted games awards show, attracting millions of votes every year and allowing players from all over the world can have their say in which games, developers, publishers and personalities deserve a coveted Golden Joystick.

This year, you can vote in 20 categories including ‘Best Storytelling’, ‘Best Studio’, ‘Most Wanted’ and ‘Ultimate Game of the Year’, with the winners crowned during an all-digital award show on November 23. Want to have your say in the winners? Check out the categories and how to vote below.

How to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards

(Image credit: Future)

Voting is now open for the Golden Joystick Awards 2021. You can cast your vote here. Voting closes on November 5 at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT / 11pm GMT.

The 2021 Golden Joystick Awards public voted categories are:

Best Storytelling

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Best Game Expansion

Best Audio

Best Performer

Best Indie Game

Still Playing

Studio of the Year

Best Gaming Community

PC Game of the Year

Best Gaming Hardware

Mobile Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

Ultimate Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

In addition, two additional category winners will be selected by a panel of journalists from brands including GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Edge magazine, Retro Gamer, and Play, plus Future’s trusted network of freelance writers: 'Breakthrough Award' and 'Critics Choice Award'. These winners will be revealed on the night.

But that's not all. This year the awards are also celebrating ‘50 Years of Games’ with two special awards - ‘Ultimate Game of All Time' and 'Best Gaming Hardware of All Time'. These two special awards will open for public voting once the main voting categories close in early November.

To find out more visit Golden Joystick Awards 2021 or follow the official Golden Joystick Awards accounts on Twitter and Facebook .