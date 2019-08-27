VMware Tanzu brings containers and VMs closer together

During its annual VMworld conference, VMware announced a new set of services for managing both virtual machines and containers in a single view called Tanzu.

Managing traditional virtual machines alongside containers in Kubernetes is one of the biggest challenges faced by organizations today. However, this is further complicated when organizations try to manage resources across multiple clouds and in-house data centers.

This is why VMware created Tanzu and the company's Graig McLuckie (who was part of the original Kubernetes development team) believes that the new service can help organizations better manage complexity across their entire landscape of apps, virtual machines and containers.

Chief operating officer for products and cloud services at VMware, Raghu Raghuram explained how VMware is leveraging its recent acquisitions to help its customers build, run and manage their applications in a press release announcing Tanzu, saying:

“Organizations are seeking a partner to meet them where they are today and guide them as they move to modern applications. We’re positioned to help customers succeed along each step of their journey—building their applications with the addition of Pivotal’s developer platform, tools and services; running their applications with the groundbreaking Project Pacific which will transform vSphere into a Kubernetes native platform; and managing their growing Kubernetes footprint across environments from a single control point with VMware Tanzu Mission Control.”

Tanzu Mission Control and Project Pacific

Alongside the announcement of Tanzu Mission Control which is used to manage Kubernetes clusters, VMware also introduced Project Pacific. Project Pacific is able to embed Kubernetes natively into the company's virtualization platform vSphere to bring together virtual machines and containers.

McLuckie explained the advantages of bringing virtual machines and Kubernetes together to TechCrunch, saying:

“One is being able to bring a robust, modern API-driven way of thinking about accessing resources. And it turns out that there is this really good technology for that. It’s called Kubernetes. So being able to bring a Kubernetes control plane to vSphere is creating a new set of experiences for traditional VMware customers that is moving much closer to a kind of cloud-like agile infrastructure type of experience. At the same time, vSphere is bringing a whole bunch of capabilities to Kubernetes that’s creating more efficient isolation capabilities.”

The cloud-native vision has always been focused on enabling companies to manage resources wherever they live through a single lens and VMware designed Tanzu to do just this.

Via TechCrunch