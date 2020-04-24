Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature

Canonical has released the latest version of its Ubuntu Linux distribution which offers a number of exciting new features designed to improve performance and security.

Ubuntu 20.04, aka Focal Fossa, is based on the Linux 5.4 kernel and this long-term-support (LTS) version is a major update for desktop, server and cloud users.

Linux 5.4 includes an optional Linux Security Module (LSM) called kernel lockdown mode which prevents the system's root account from altering the kernel code in some instances. This makes it much more difficult for compromised root accounts to compromise Linux systems.

However, one of the biggest features in the latest Linux kernel is support for Microsoft's popular device file system exFAT.

Ubuntu 20.04

In addition to the new features from Linux 5.4, Canonical's core operating system has also received some new features as well with the biggest being WireGuard support.

WireGuard is a new VPN protocol developed by Jason A. Donenfeld that uses state-of-the-art cryptography to improve security and it also offers faster speeds than OpenVPN and IPSec. The protocol has been added to Ubuntu 20.04 but Donenfeld says that it will also be backported to Ubuntu 18.04.

Unbuntu 20.04 has also added support for the latest version of the Oracle-based Z File System (ZFS) that now includes disk encryption and other performance enhancements.

In a press release, CEO of Canonical, Mark Shuttleworth explained that he wants the Ubuntu's latest release to be the standard reference platform secure cloud and edge computing, saying:

“Accelerating open source globally is our mission. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the new state of the art open source platform for the enterprise and the entrepreneur. We bring together thousands of contributors and the world’s largest technology companies to make Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the standard reference platform for secure cloud and edge compute.”

Also check out our complete list of the best VPN services

Via ZDNet