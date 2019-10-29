Best powerline adapters in 2019: top picks for expanding your home network

In this guide we list the very best powerline adapter of 2019. These devices plug in to your home's power supply and turns it into a high-speed network.

That means you no longer have to worry about an anemic Wi-Fi network struggling to reach one end of the house from the other. Using powerline adaptors, your network data is passed through the wiring within your home, so no distance – and no amount of walls – will affect the strength and speed of your connection.

The best powerline adapters not only ensure that every device in your home or office has access to the internet, they can bring speeds that are not too far off standard wired networks – but without the need to trail Ethernet cables throughout the building.

The best powerline adapters are also incredibly easy to install - just plug one into a power socket by your router or modem, and connect it via an Ethernet cable. Then, place a second adapter where you want to supply the network or internet to, and connect any devices to the second adaptor.

You can add more adapters throughout the building, and their network speeds are much faster than Wi-Fi, and thick walls and floors won't affect them. You will need the power lines in your building to be in good working order, however. Some Wi-Fi adapters also include Wi-Fi antennae for bringing wireless networks into difficult to reach parts of a building.

Over the years powerline adapters have evolved, and the technology they use these days offer even greater speeds than ever before. So, read on to find out what our picks are for the best powerline adapters of 2019.

1. Devolo Magic 2 WiFi powerline adapter

The very best powerline adapter

Speeds: Up to 2400Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: Wi-Fi, WPS, 128 Bit AES

Very fast data speeds

Mesh Wi-Fi

Expensive

Not backwards compatible

The Devolo Magic 2 WiFi is the latest series of adapters from the German company that allow you to use your home's power lines to transmit network data. It uses a new standard – G.hn – which promises much faster speeds. In fact, Devolo claims that Magic 2 can reach theoretical speeds of up to 2,400Mbps, a big leap over its last-generation Devolo dLAN 1200+ (below), which was capable of up to 1,200Mbps.

It is expensive, but you get the best powerline speeds we've seen so far. It's also worth noting that because of the new technology, the Devolo Magic 2 WiFi isn't backwards compatible, so it won't work with any of the other adapters in this list.

2. Devolo dLAN 1200+ WiFi ac powerline adapter

Super fast with Wi-Fi

Speeds: Up to 1200Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: Wi-Fi, WPS, 128 Bit AES

Very fast speeds

Can broadcast Wi-Fi

Expensive

Only two Ethernet ports

The Devolo dLAN 1200+ WiFi ac is one of the fastest powerline adapters on the market, able to reach speeds of 1.2 gigabits a second - though you should note that you won't often get those kinds of speeds, as there are numerous factors that can affect powerline speeds.

Still, this is a very fast powerline adaptor, and the fact it can also broadcast dual-band wireless ac networks makes this a very versatile powerline adaptor. The adaptor also has a pass through power port, which means you won't lose a power socket - just plug other devices into the adaptor itself.

3. TP-Link AV2000 Powerline adapter

Another fast choice with Wi-Fi

Speeds: Up to 2000Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: Wi-Fi, WPS, 128 Bit AES

Very fast

Wi-Fi included

Two Ethernet ports

The TP-Link AV2000 takes the award for fastest power line adaptor, with a maximum speed of 2000Mbps - though of course actual speeds will be lower. Still, it offers fantastic speeds, along with built-in dual band wireless ac networks and a pass through socket.

In the starter kit you'll get two adapters, one has a single Ethernet port, which you should use to connect to your modem or router, and the second one has two Ethernet ports for connecting wired devices.

4. Asus 1200Mbps AV2 1200 Wi-Fi Powerline Adapter

Great for wired and wireless

Speeds: Up to 1200Mbps | Connectivity: 3 x Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: Wi-Fi, WPS, 128 Bit AES

Good speeds

Wi-Fi

External antennae are a bit ugly

Asus may not be the first company that comes to mind when you think about networking devices, but it makes some very good products - such as the Asus 1200Mbps AV2 1200 Wi-Fi Powerline Adapter.

As the name suggests this is a very fast powerline adaptor that is also able to broadcast a Wi-Fi network as well. Unlike other powerline adapters with Wi-Fi, the Asus 1200Mbps AV2 1200 Wi-Fi Powerline Adapter has external antennae, which allow you to angle them for increased coverage - though it does mean the units themselves look a little bit ugly compared to some of its competitors.

5. TP-LINK AV600 Powerline Adapter Kit

A budget offering

Speeds: Up to 600Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi clone feature

Cheap

Easy to extend Wi-Fi network

Not the fastest

If you're looking for a nice, cheap but reliable powerline adaptor, than the TP-LINK AV600 is a great choice. It's a lot less money than many of the adapters on this list, but it still manages to offer plenty of features.

For example, it can broadcast Wi-Fi, and with a Wi-Fi clone button, you can easily extend your existing wireless network. it also features two Ethernet ports, and the second adaptor in the set includes a pass through socket so you don't lose out on a power socket when using the adaptor. While the 600Mbps top speed isn't as high as others on this list, it's still enough to transfer big files and stream media around your home.

6. Devolo dLAN Duo 500 Powerline Adaptor

Another great budget choice

Speeds: Up to 500Mbps | Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports | Features: 128 Bit AES

Cheap

Two Ethernet ports

No passthrough

No Wi-Fi

This is an excellent entry-level power adaptor that does a very good job at transmitting your network traffic over your powerlines. It doesn't boast the highest speeds, nor does it have Wi-Fi or a passthrough socket, but it does the job well considering the price, and its low cost means it's easy to add adapters to your network in the future.