HANNspree springs budget LCD TVs

XV range is easy on the wallet, easy on the eye

HANNspree has announced a new range of LCD TVs aimed at budget-conscious shoppers.

The XV range comprises just two models - a 32-inch at £359 and a £37-inch at £499 - but both promise decent pictures by skimping on extraneous features.

That means you don't get a built-in digital TV tuner, or Full HD capability, but you do get a set with an 8-millisecond refresh rate, two HDMI ports and twin Scarts.

Key specs for the 37-inch model are given below. Both sets are available to buy from Misco .

  • Screen size: 37-inches
  • Native resolution: 1366 x 768 (WXGA)
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 cd/m2
  • Contrast ratio: 1200:1
  • Display colour: 16.7 million
  • Response time: 8 milliseconds
  • Viewing angle (horizontal / vertical): 170 degrees / 170 degrees
  • Powerful scaling and zooming engine: yes
  • De-Interlace image enhancement: yes
  • Resolution support: 1080i
  • Speakers: built-in, 2x 10W
  • Connections: 2x HDMI, 2x Scart, 1x composite video input, 1x S-video input, 1x component video input, 1x VGA input, 1x audio input, 1x PC audio input
  • VESA mounting: yes
  • Dimensions: 941mm (W) x 726mm (H) x 295mm (D) Weight: 31.2kg
