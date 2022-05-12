Tachyum unveils a monster processor that does everything

Audio player loading…

The wait is finally over and the US-startup Tachyum has now launched its Prodigy universal processor which combines the functionality of a CPU, GPU and TPU in a single processor.

In order to develop its revolutionary new processor, the company first set out to conquer the processor performance plateau in nanometer-class chips and the systems they power.

In addition to being Tachyum’s first commercial product, the Prodigy Cloud/AI/HPC supercomputer processor chip offers four times the performance of the fastest Intel Xeon processor. However, it also has three times more raw performance than the Nvidia H100 on HPC as well as six times more raw performance on AI training and inference workloads.

With its new processor, Tachyum believes it is poised to overcome the challenges of increasing data center power consumption, low server utilization and stalled performance scaling.

Tachyum Prodigy

The Tachyum Prodigy features 128 high-performance unified 64-bit cores running at up to 5.7 GHz with 16 DDR5 memory controllers and 64 PCIe 5.0 lanes. All this raw power can easily be deployed in a data center thanks to the fact that the company has also developed rack solutions for both air-cooled and liquid-cooled data centers.

Unlike other CPU and GPU solutions, Tachyum’s Prodigy was designed to handle matrix and vector processing from the ground up and the new processor supports a wide range of data types including FP64, FP32, TF32, BF16, Int8, FP8 and TAI.

By increasing performance while using less power, Prodigy also solves the problem of sustainable data center growth by offering unparalleled carbon footprint reduction as well as unprecedented data center TCO savings.

Founder and CEO of Tachyum, Dr. Radoslav Danilak explained in a press release how the company’s Prodigy processor will aid in transforming hyperscale data centers into universal computing centers, saying:

“We have long believed in our ability to overcome Moore’s Law to transform hyperscale data centers into true universal computing centers. With the launch of Prodigy, we have begun the revolution. Prodigy’s ability to enable human brain-scale AI while simultaneously reducing data center power consumption and lowering the TCO of hyperscale data centers and supercomputer systems, is a breakthrough for a projected $100 billion industry. By launching Prodigy, we are advancing not only the state of technology but making the world a greener place as well.”

Sampling for Tachyum’s Prodigy will begin later this year and the processor is expected to go into volume production during the first half of 2023.