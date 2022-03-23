Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delay douses our double dose of Batman

By published

The upcoming DC videogame will release next year

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League main characters
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
Audio player loading…

Upcoming DC videogame Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been officially delayed to next year.

Creative director and Rocksteady co-founder Sefton Hill announced the delay on Twitter, saying the extra development time would allow the team to bring the game up to the quality fans expect.

“We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023,” Hill said. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. 

“I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

The delay doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Earlier this year, WarnerMedia’s CEO Jason Kilar teased the publisher’s upcoming releases for 2022 in a tweet. While Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy were mentioned, Suicide Squad was notably absent.

See more

First announced in August 2020, the four-player open-world game will have you take control of DC villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as you explore Metropolis and defeat a brainwashed Justice League. It’s set in the same creative universe as the Batman Arkham series of video games.

Had Suicide Squad been confirmed for 2022, we'd have two Batman-oriented video game releases coming in a single calendar year. Gotham Knights is still due to release on October 25, and stars Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood fighting to protect Gotham City after the caped crusader kicks the bucket. Although developed by WB Games Montréal, the studio behind Arkham Origins, it isn’t set in the wider Arkham universe.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will be the first release from Rocksteady and the first release in the Arkham series since 2016’s Batman: Arkham VR.

Callum Bains

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer, whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world. He’s previously written freelance for various sites and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also has a love for tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.
See more Gaming news