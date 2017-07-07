Spotify may be testing a new safe mode for driving

While your favorite jams make a long commute or road trip that much sweeter, it goes without saying that driving while searching through your digital albums is dangerous.

To help reduce that distraction, Spotify is reportedly testing a driving mode for its mobile app, according to users on Reddit.

Spotify's supposed 'Auto Mode' appears to rely on voice commands to find your top tunes, and replaces the standard controls with oversized buttons for skipping through tracks while keeping your eyes on the road.

While this theoretically safer to use behind the wheel, some Reddit users claiming to have gotten their hands on Auto Mode say the limitations of the interface actually increase distractions, since it's not as easy to navigate as the standard UI.

Spotify has yet to confirm the feature, and it's possible this is something intended for employees to test out that accidentally made it to members of the public. It may never become a full-blown feature on the service, and if it does it could look different than what some users are seeing.

When asked about Auto Mode, a Spotify representative told TechRadar the company is frequently testing out new products, but has "no news to share" at this time.

Via The Verge